  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advocacy groups urge U.S. to block Frontier, Spirit tie-up

03/10/2022 | 03:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Spirit Airlines A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several public advocacy groups on Thursday called on U.S. regulators to block a bid by budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit Airlines Inc to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Public Citizen, Fight for the Future, the American Economic Liberties Project and other six groups said in a letter to the Transportation and Justice Departments that a merger between the ultra-low-cost carriers "would destroy competition in the only competitive market segment of the highly consolidated airline industry."

The groups added: "Travelers will pay higher prices for fewer and lower quality options, workers will lose their jobs, and smaller firms will be muscled out of a once-competitive market segment."

The carriers did not immediately comment.

Separately, eight progressive lawmakers including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ben Ray Lujan and Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote U.S. regulators raising concerns about the airline deal valued at $6.6 billion saying the "resulting Spirit-Frontier carrier could hurt consumers in numerous ways, consolidating market power for the airlines and reducing choices for travelers."

The Justice Department did not immediately comment. The Transportation Department said it would respond to the lawmakers, adding the "administration is committed to protecting competition and consumer protection across a wide range of industries."

The proposed merger comes as the U.S. airline industry is grappling with volatility in travel due to COVID-19. At the same time, costs are soaring on a combination of sharply higher fuel prices and rising wages.

The merger, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, is projected to result in synergies of $500 million annually, mainly through operational savings.

The companies pledged to avoid job losses and add 10,000 direct jobs by 2026 and say it would deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings and offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations.

The DOJ has filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp over their partnership, alleging it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern U.S. airports.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.05% 14.125 Delayed Quote.-20.38%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.48% 10.63 Delayed Quote.-20.41%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 0.08% 12.7 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. -2.51% 20.59 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.63% 35.03 Delayed Quote.-20.28%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
11:14aCOMING SOON : More Seamless Experience for Connecting Customers at London's Heathrow
PU
03/09Airline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
03/08American Airlines to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
GL
03/08American Airlines to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
GL
03/08AMERICAN AIRLINES : Names Scott Laurence Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy
PU
03/07AMERICAN AIRLINES : 37th Annual Celebrity Ski Raises $1.2 Million for Cystic Fibrosis Foun..
PU
03/07American Airlines Shares Decline After Seaport Global Downgrade
MT
03/07AMERICAN AIRLINES : to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine
PU
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 436 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 607 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 283 M 9 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 123 400
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,30 $
Average target price 18,86 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James F. Albaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-20.38%9 283
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-5.09%24 085
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-17.92%4 413
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-21.44%2 635
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC13.17%2 420
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.41%2 345