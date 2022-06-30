Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42 2022-06-30 pm EDT
12.75 USD   -2.19%
01:26pAir Canada shares fall after carrier cuts domestic flight schedule
RE
06/29Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal
RE
06/29Factbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada shares fall after carrier cuts domestic flight schedule

06/30/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Air Canada planes in Toronto

(Reuters) - Shares of Air Canada fell 7% on Thursday, a day after the carrier trimmed its domestic flight schedule for the next two months as North American airlines struggle with worker and aircraft shortages amid strong travel demand.

The Canadian company said in a statement late on Wednesday that it would cut its flight schedule to reduce passenger flows to manageable levels.

"With the changes started yesterday we are reducing our schedule, on average, by 77 round trips (or 154 flights) per day in total for July and August. Prior to this, Air Canada operated on average about 1,000 flights a day," the airline said.

Persistent staffing shortages, fewer flights and booming demand have cast a shadow on the busy July Fourth holiday weekend and the entire summer travel season.

Analysts and some industry executives don't see a meaningful improvement in conditions before fall, when travel demand tends to slow down.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines Holdings Inc were also down between 4% and 6%, amid a fall in broader U.S. markets on worries that the central bank's determination to tame inflation would hamper global economic growth. [.N]

Airlines on Monday canceled over 700 flights in the United States, after adverse weather conditions, staffing shortages restricted operations.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -7.47% 15.82 Delayed Quote.-17.32%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.99% 12.6344 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.73% 28.8229 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.84% 35.01 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
01:26pAir Canada shares fall after carrier cuts domestic flight schedule
RE
06/29Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal
RE
06/29Factbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers
RE
06/29U.S. transport chief says he'll be watching airline performance over July 4 weekend
RE
06/29Factbox-U.S. airline disruptions create summer of travel chaos
RE
06/29Analysis-Flight delays, cancellations mar U.S. summer travel
RE
06/28Spirit Airlines Reaffirms Merger Commitment With Frontier Airlines Parent After JetBlue..
MT
06/28Spirit Airlines again rebuffs JetBlue for merger with Frontier
RE
06/28Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
RE
06/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Pilot Cadet Scholarship in Honor of Elise Eberwein
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 850 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 463 M 8 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 127 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,03 $
Average target price 19,62 $
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-27.45%8 463
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-15.55%21 453
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD1.35%5 001
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-29.92%2 069
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-39.17%2 041
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-8.89%1 729