Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airlines' New Pricing Strategy: Buy One, Get One Free

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:45am EST

By Benjamin Katz, Alison Sider and Mike Cherney

Airlines are resorting to a new tactic in navigating the pandemic-inspired collapse in travel: They are giving seats away.

Alaska Air Group Inc. ran 48-hour sales in August and September, offering an entire three-seat row for the price of a single ticket. Europe's biggest airline, budget carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC, offered 2-for-1 specials for flights through mid-December. Southeast Asia's AirAsia brand earlier this year sold "unlimited passes," allowing customers in some markets to travel as much as they wanted for a few months.

The deals can drum up demand and get travelers comfortable with flying again. They are also keeping at least some cash coming in the door, as airlines keep much of their fleets parked. Alaska Air usually runs 10 to 12 big promotions a year; it has recently been offering three a month.

Alaska Air was already keeping the middle seat open for social distancing. Its buy-one-get-one-free offer allows a pair of passengers traveling together to get their own row for the price of a single seat. On days when the Seattle Seahawks play at home, the airline, which is based in that city, offers discounts of as much as 40% depending on how many touchdowns quarterback Russell Wilson makes. Overall during the third quarter, Alaska said ticket prices were down 17%.

"We're seeing we're able to stimulate demand in a way we weren't sure we'd be able to," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising.

Carriers' priority has been to drop prices low enough to fill the few planes they are still flying to a level at which they can simply break even, said Mark Simpson, an aviation analyst at Dublin-based Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Return trips on full-service airlines over Christmas from New York City to Nashville are going for as little as $71, instead of the usual $300 or so, according to Scott Keyes, founder of the price-tracking website Scott's Cheap Flights. Round trips from Chicago to Las Vegas, which usually sell for $350, are selling for $81, he said.

"Airlines are having to do the unthinkable and slash fares on the peak travel dates," Mr. Keyes said.

Executives at Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. said recently there are signs that fares may be climbing again, at least for last minute bookings on some flights.

Recent rises in Covid-19 infections in the U.S. and Europe could threaten that, though. European carriers have already started cutting back flying plans for the end of the year.

In the U.S., some airline executives have said they've seen some ebbs in demand but remain cautiously optimistic as Thanksgiving and Christmas bookings are holding up.

Discounters are better positioned to afford to give seats away, analysts said, because so much of their revenue comes from extra charges, like luggage fees and food. Buy-one-get-one-free seats can pay off if the extra passenger spends money on those extra services, even though the seat is free.

"It's likely that the person who comes for free will drop some money on the flight," said Geoffrey Weston, head of Bain & Co.'s EMEA aviation consultancy business.

Ryanair, Europe's answer to Southwest, has rolled out a stream of specials during the coronavirus crisis, including its first-ever 2-for-1 deal in September on 1,600 routes through December. It has marketed several 24-hour, 50%-off tickets specials, and a 48-hour promotion in which it placed a million seats on sale for EUR5, equivalent to $5.80, each.

AirAsia's "unlimited passes," each selling for about $100, let fliers choose between domestic destinations served by its Thai and Malaysian airlines, and international destinations at its long-haul AirAsia X brand. The airlines sold more than 200,000 passes, and 500,000 seats have been redeemed to date, said AirAsia.com Chief Executive Karen Chan. AirAsia expected passengers on average to redeem the passes between three and five times, though some passengers have used the pass more than 20 times.

Airlines have been finding other ways to keep fliers engaged with their brands while bringing in a little cash. Singapore Airlines Ltd. is converting parked A380 super jumbo jets into restaurants. Its first batch of lunch reservations, for two days of sittings, sold out in 30 minutes, prompting it to add two more days, as well as dinner, the airline said. About half the seats in each 470-seater aircraft were made available to diners, to adhere to social-distancing measures. Costs range from about $40 for an economy seat and meal, $235 for business class and about $475 for a suite.

"It is engagement with our customers that remains our primary objective, " said Karl Schubert, a spokesman for Singapore Airlines. No further restaurant sittings are being planned at the moment, he said.

Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp. has created one-day "aviation camps" with three tracks: pilots, flight attendants and airline catering. Each camp includes guided tours of training and operations facilities, with participants able to fly a simulator, put out a fire in a mock cabin or learn how to prepare side dishes. The camps are being held every weekend from mid-October through the end of January and range in price from about $100 to $350.

Write to Benjamin Katz at ben.katz@wsj.com, Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 0544ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -0.90% 0.55 End-of-day quote.-67.65%
AIRASIA X 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-77.42%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 3.02% 37.89 Delayed Quote.-44.07%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.08% 11.28 Delayed Quote.-60.67%
EVA AIRWAYS CORP. -0.46% 10.8 End-of-day quote.-21.45%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.20% 11.825 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -1.45% 3.39 End-of-day quote.-62.50%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.10% 39.53 Delayed Quote.-26.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:45aAIRLINES' NEW PRICING STRATEGY : Buy One, Get One Free
DJ
10/28JetBlue sticking with seat caps into next year, CEO says
RE
10/28JetBlue sticking with seat caps into next year -- CEO
RE
10/28Wall Street plunges on virus fears
RE
10/28AMERICAN AIRLINES : Experts Agree - Airline Cleaning and Safety Measures Combat ..
AQ
10/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Two largest U.S. airline flight attendant unions endorse Bid..
RE
10/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Two largest U.S. airline flight attendant unions endorse Bid..
RE
10/27Airplane COVID-19 risk 'very low' with masks, other actions, report finds
RE
10/26Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
RE
10/26Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 310 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 184 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,59x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 5 737 M 5 737 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 11,28 $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.67%5 737
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-26.77%23 333
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-28.67%3 136
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-22.57%2 149
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD43.23%1 762
VIETNAM AIRLINES-26.37%1 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group