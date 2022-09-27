Airlines scrap over 2,000 U.S. flights as Hurricane Ian set to make landfall

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled over 2,000 U.S.
flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and some Florida airports
halted operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian,
which was set to make landfall in the state.
Airlines had scrapped 367 flights on Tuesday and 1,748 on
Wednesday across the United States, according to flight-tracking
website Flightaware.com.
About 1,800 flights within, into or out of the United States
were delayed on Tuesday, Flightaware.com data showed.
Hurricane Ian entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and
is forecast to become a dangerous category 4 storm over the warm
waters of the Gulf, according to National Hurricane Center
forecaster Eric Blake.
It is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 130
mph (209 kph) and as much as 2 feet (0.6 meter) of rain to the
Tampa area starting early on Wednesday through Thursday evening.
Both Tampa and St. Pete-Clearwater airports in southwest
Florida halted operations on Tuesday, while the Sarasota
Bradenton Airport will suspend operations at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT)
and Orlando Airport will cease operations at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday.
Walt Disney said on Tuesday it would close its
Orlando theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday.
Even Florida airports not closing were experiencing major
impacts. Airlines canceled about 40% of flights at Miami
International Airport on Wednesday.
Florida is a major part of U.S. aviation and some airlines
like JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines
typically expect 40% or more of their daily flights touch a
Florida airport.
Through Tuesday afternoon, JetBlue has canceled 24% of its
U.S. flights on Wednesday, while Southwest has canceled 9%.
Southwest suspended operations on Tuesday in Havana, Cuba,
and is suspending operations at some Florida airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "closely
monitoring" Hurricane Ian and its path.
Major U.S. carriers also halted some operations.
American Airlines issued a travel alert for 20
airports in the western Caribbean and Florida waiving change
fees for ticket booked by Sept. 23.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Josie Kao)