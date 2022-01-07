Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines: 96% of employees vaccinated, seeking accomodation

01/07/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines said Friday that more than 96% of its employees have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a request for an accommodation from the requirements.

In November, the largest U.S. airline delayed the rollout of a mandate requiring its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to receive a religious or medical exemption until Jan. 4.

American said Friday "anyone who isn't vaccinated, including those with an approved accommodation, will be required to complete a weekly self-health declaration, practice social distancing when possible and wear a mask at all times, except when outside and social distancing can be maintained."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 522 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 024 M 12 024 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 18,57 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.3.40%12 024
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.2.45%25 979
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.54%5 314
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-5.84%3 165
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-1.30%2 220
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.04%2 053