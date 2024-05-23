This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 16:51:03 UTC.

How does American Airlines build a comprehensive global network? Alliances and Network Planning work together day in and day out to find new ways to connect our customers to the places they want to visit. From supporting a new flight to Australia or Japan to building new partnerships in South America, the teams constantly look for new and unique ways to provide customers seamless travel to global destinations. [...]