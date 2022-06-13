Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-06-13 am EDT
13.41 USD   -8.87%
11:03aAMERICAN AIRLINES : ABFF and American Airlines Celebrate 22 Years of Helping Black Filmmakers Break Barriers
PU
06/10JetBlue CEO 'optimistic' airline can acquire Spirit
RE
06/10AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : ABFF and American Airlines Celebrate 22 Years of Helping Black Filmmakers Break Barriers

06/13/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas - For 22 years, American Airlines has partnered with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to help uplift Black filmmaker stories and connect customers to diverse representation throughout their travel journey.

The American Black Film Festival channel is now available in American's free inflight entertainment offering

FORT WORTH, Texas - For 22 years, American Airlines has partnered with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to help uplift Black filmmaker stories and connect customers to diverse representation throughout their travel journey.

The ABFF recognizes Black talent and showcases quality film and television content by and about people of color in the entertainment industry. American recently launched the American Black Film Festival channel as part of the airline's free inflight entertainment offering.

The channel elevates the unique voices and powerful stories of the Black community while offering a deeper understanding of the Black experience.

Hear from ABFF CEO and Founder Jeff Friday as he discusses the importance of access American helps provide these filmmakers. You will also hear from independent filmmaker Nailah Jefferson about how it feels to have her film onboard American's aircraft, below:

By working with organizations like the ABFF, American can connect and engage with the Black community in a more meaningful way.

Access entertainment: American offers endless entertainment options that customers can stream right to their own device at no cost. Simply enable airplane mode and connect to the AA-Inflight signal. Once connected, customers will be redirected to aainflight.com, the inflight portal.

In addition to the ABFF channel, American recently introduced a HistoryMakers channel that features interviews with some of America's most noted Black individuals who have made significant contributions to society, as well as Peacock and Obe Fitness.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
11:03aAMERICAN AIRLINES : ABFF and American Airlines Celebrate 22 Years of Helping Black Filmmak..
PU
06/10JetBlue CEO 'optimistic' airline can acquire Spirit
RE
06/10AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
06/10JPMorgan sees 'growing probability' of a Spirit-JetBlue deal
RE
06/10AMERICAN AIRLINES : Statement on Lifting of Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing Requirement
PU
06/10Airline Stocks Fall Ahead of Lifting of COVID-19 Testing Requirement for International ..
MT
06/09AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, JETBLUE FED : Reuters
MT
06/09U.S. government antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue to go forward, jud..
RE
06/09IndiGo Airlines Signs Codeshare Pact with American Airlines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 687 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 554 M 9 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 127 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,71 $
Average target price 19,71 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-18.10%9 554
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-6.30%23 801
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-24.45%3 919
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-28.36%2 403
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-26.90%2 158
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-22.25%1 717