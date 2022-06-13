American Airlines : ABFF and American Airlines Celebrate 22 Years of Helping Black Filmmakers Break Barriers

FORT WORTH, Texas - For 22 years, American Airlines has partnered with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to help uplift Black filmmaker stories and connect customers to diverse representation throughout their travel journey.

The American Black Film Festival channel is now available in American's free inflight entertainment offering

The ABFF recognizes Black talent and showcases quality film and television content by and about people of color in the entertainment industry. American recently launched the American Black Film Festival channel as part of the airline's free inflight entertainment offering.

The channel elevates the unique voices and powerful stories of the Black community while offering a deeper understanding of the Black experience.

Hear from ABFF CEO and Founder Jeff Friday as he discusses the importance of access American helps provide these filmmakers. You will also hear from independent filmmaker Nailah Jefferson about how it feels to have her film onboard American's aircraft, below:

By working with organizations like the ABFF, American can connect and engage with the Black community in a more meaningful way.

Access entertainment: American offers endless entertainment options that customers can stream right to their own device at no cost. Simply enable airplane mode and connect to the AA-Inflight signal. Once connected, customers will be redirected to aainflight.com, the inflight portal.

In addition to the ABFF channel, American recently introduced a HistoryMakers channel that features interviews with some of America's most noted Black individuals who have made significant contributions to society, as well as Peacock and Obe Fitness.

