    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
06-27-2022
13.56 USD   -2.45%
American Airlines : Announces Pilot Cadet Scholarship in Honor of Elise Eberwein

06/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines announced today the creation of the Elise Eberwein American Airlines Pilot Scholarship, a $1 million commitment over the next 10 years to further the airline's extensive efforts to increase and diversify the pilot ranks.

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines announced today the creation of the Elise Eberwein American Airlines Pilot Scholarship, a $1 million commitment over the next 10 years to further the airline's extensive efforts to increase and diversify the pilot ranks.

The scholarship launches later this year and honors Eberwein, American's Executive Vice President of People and Global Engagement, who retires at the end of the month. Eberwein began her airline career as a flight attendant and spent the next 35 years advocating for team members, creating a people-first culture, and driving forward-looking programs to make American a premier place to work.

"Not only was Elise the driver to define our mission to care for people on life's journey, she embodies that work every day," American CEO Robert Isom said. "She advocates tirelessly for our team, especially those whose voices may be less likely to be heard, and works to create career pathways for all. Elise's leadership has helped us look not only at who we are today, but who we want to be tomorrow. Launching this scholarship as we recruit the next generation of aviators is the perfect way to honor her passion for people and progress."

The scholarship will annually award two candidates with $50,000 each to put toward the costs of pilot training through the American Airlines Cadet Academy. Designed to support those candidates with demonstrated financial need or those who may not have ready access to careers in aviation, this scholarship further enhances American's commitment to strengthen and diversify the flight deck, as well as support the airline's robust recruitment efforts.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:59:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
