MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Average U.S. air fares fall to lowest price after COVID-19 pandemic

01/19/2021 | 01:35pm EST
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Average U.S. airfare prices in the three months ending in September fell to the lowest inflation-adjusted price since the government began tracking the issue in 1995, the Transportation Department said Tuesday.

The average ticket price was $245, down 30% over the same period in 2019 and down 7% over the second quarter, when average prices were $262 a ticket.

Prices have declined as air demand has fallen sharply, especially for business travel. U.S. airlines reported 27 million passengers in the third quarter, down from 86 million passengers a year earlier.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major airlines, says tickets sold by travel agents for corporate travel remain down 88% as of this month. Business travelers often book close to departure and pay more for tickets than do vacationers.

The airline group said the decline in business travel has "pummeled airline revenues," which were down 74% in the third quarter. To fill some empty seats, airlines have slashed prices for many leisure fares.

Airlines have also waived fees to change tickets on most tickets since the pandemic began but are still collecting fees for baggage, seat assignments and other amenities.

The Transportation Department report said U.S. passenger airlines collected 65.1% of total operating revenue of $38.6 billion from passenger fares during the first nine months of 2020, down from 88.5% in 1990. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 2.66% 16.175 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.06% 44.8011 Delayed Quote.1.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 188 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 8 623 M 8 623 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,89 $
Last Close Price 15,76 $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target -24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-0.06%8 623
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES0.11%27 542
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.77%2 992
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-11.43%2 957
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-4.35%1 908
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.51%1 353
