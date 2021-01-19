American Airlines : Average U.S. air fares fall to lowest price after COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Average U.S. airfare prices
in the three months ending in September fell to the lowest
inflation-adjusted price since the government began tracking the
issue in 1995, the Transportation Department said Tuesday.
The average ticket price was $245, down 30% over the same
period in 2019 and down 7% over the second quarter, when average
prices were $262 a ticket.
Prices have declined as air demand has fallen sharply,
especially for business travel. U.S. airlines reported 27
million passengers in the third quarter, down from 86 million
passengers a year earlier.
Airlines for America, a trade group representing major
airlines, says tickets sold by travel agents for corporate
travel remain down 88% as of this month. Business travelers
often book close to departure and pay more for tickets than do
vacationers.
The airline group said the decline in business travel has
"pummeled airline revenues," which were down 74% in the third
quarter. To fill some empty seats, airlines have slashed prices
for many leisure fares.
Airlines have also waived fees to change tickets on most
tickets since the pandemic began but are still collecting fees
for baggage, seat assignments and other amenities.
The Transportation Department report said U.S. passenger
airlines collected 65.1% of total operating revenue of $38.6
billion from passenger fares during the first nine months of
2020, down from 88.5% in 1990.
