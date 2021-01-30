Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVID-19 rages

01/30/2021 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation Monday as the country continues to report thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.

The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.

Under Donald Trump, who was president until Jan. 20, a CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use. Trump also rejected efforts by Congress to mandate mask use.

"Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said the 11-page order signed by Marty Cetron, director for CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.

While airlines and most transit modes already require masks, the CDC order will make not wearing a mask a violation of federal law that could make it easier for flight attendants and others to enforce.

A U.S. airline group told Biden this month that carriers had had to bar "thousands of passengers" from future flights for failing to comply with airline mask policies.

The CDC said people violating the order could potentially face criminal penalties but suggested civil penalties would be more likely if needed. The order will be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and federal, state and local agencies.

The order says passengers must wear a mask in transit except for brief periods, such as to eat, drink or take medication. Masks may be either manufactured or homemade.

The only exceptions are for travelers younger than two and for those with certain medical conditions. People in private cars and solo commercial truck drivers do not have to wear masks.

U.S. airlines raised concerns this week about passenger requests to opt out of mask-wearing on health grounds.

The CDC order says airlines and other transit modes may require medical documentation and consultation by a medical specialist as well as requiring a negative COVID-19 test from a passenger in order to board a plane or other mode of transportation.

The CDC said this week it was "actively looking" at requiring negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travel after mandating it for nearly all international travel effective Jan. 26. The prospects of domestic COVID-19 testing drew strong opposition Friday from airlines and other groups.

The CDC order says airlines and other operators must "at the earliest safe opportunity, disembark any person who refuses to comply."

Federal agencies must submit plans no later than Friday to enforce a separate Biden order requiring masks in all federal building and on all federal lands.

A Jan. 24 White House memo says domestic travel for federal employees "should be limited to only mission-critical trips," and occupancy at federal offices should be limited to 25% during "periods of high community prevalence." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -5.14% 17.17 Delayed Quote.8.88%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -6.02% 39.99 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:47aAMERICAN AIRLINES : CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVI..
RE
01/29GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
RE
01/29Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warning
RE
01/29United sends 14,000 furlough warnings; unions seek $15B new U.S. aid for airl..
RE
01/29STREET COLOR : American Airlines Warns of Possible Future Layoff Notices Due to ..
MT
01/29PARTNERSHIP IN PRACTICE : American Airlines Legal team gives new hope to human t..
PU
01/29American Airlines launches another $1 bln equity offering, details jet financ..
RE
01/29UPDATE : Social Buzz: Gamestop, Short-Squeeze-Fueled Stocks Off Session Highs, S..
MT
01/29TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Seeking Steady Shipping Trade; Semi Cell Shortage; GM..
DJ
01/29INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways to trial mobile health pa..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 158 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 10 671 M 10 671 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,14 $
Last Close Price 17,17 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target -29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.8.88%10 671
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-5.73%26 326
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-4.49%3 162
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-4.10%3 023
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD11.46%2 107
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.74%1 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ