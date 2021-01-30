American Airlines : CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVID-19 rages

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late
Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of
public transportation Monday as the country continues to report
thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.
The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday
(0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all
travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis,
and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or
ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.
President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 ordered government agencies
to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on
commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels,
including ferries, intercity bus services and all public
transportation.
Under Donald Trump, who was president until Jan. 20, a CDC
push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency
instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use. Trump
also rejected efforts by Congress to mandate mask use.
"Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect
Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel
safely even during this pandemic," said the 11-page order signed
by Marty Cetron, director for CDC's Division of Global Migration
and Quarantine.
While airlines and most transit modes already require masks,
the CDC order will make not wearing a mask a violation of
federal law that could make it easier for flight attendants and
others to enforce.
A U.S. airline group told Biden this month that carriers had
had to bar "thousands of passengers" from future flights for
failing to comply with airline mask policies.
The CDC said people violating the order could potentially
face criminal penalties but suggested civil penalties would be
more likely if needed. The order will be enforced by the
Transportation Security Administration and federal, state and
local agencies.
The order says passengers must wear a mask in transit except
for brief periods, such as to eat, drink or take medication.
Masks may be either manufactured or homemade.
The only exceptions are for travelers younger than two and
for those with certain medical conditions. People in private
cars and solo commercial truck drivers do not have to wear
masks.
U.S. airlines raised concerns this week about passenger
requests to opt out of mask-wearing on health grounds.
The CDC order says airlines and other transit modes may
require medical documentation and consultation by a medical
specialist as well as requiring a negative COVID-19 test from a
passenger in order to board a plane or other mode of
transportation.
The CDC said this week it was "actively looking" at
requiring negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travel after
mandating it for nearly all international travel effective Jan.
26. The prospects of domestic COVID-19 testing drew strong
opposition Friday from airlines and other groups.
The CDC order says airlines and other operators must "at the
earliest safe opportunity, disembark any person who refuses to
comply."
Federal agencies must submit plans no later than Friday to
enforce a separate Biden order requiring masks in all federal
building and on all federal lands.
A Jan. 24 White House memo says domestic travel for federal
employees "should be limited to only mission-critical trips,"
and occupancy at federal offices should be limited to 25% during
"periods of high community prevalence."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio and
William Mallard)