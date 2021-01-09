Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

01/09/2021 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington.

The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants.

"I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

Trump supporters on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault that was viewed with shock around the world.

Dickson said "unruly passenger behavior ... can distract, disrupt and threaten crewmembers’ ability to conduct their key safety functions." He added the "FAA will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time."

Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region.

Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington to Seattle.

Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight out of Washington late on Thursday "were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members."

This week, U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of disruptive behavior by some Trump supporters on flights into the region, which had raised concern about their departure. American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after Wednesday's events.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight, according to videos posted on social media.

The FAA opened more than 1,300 enforcement actions against unruly passengers during the past decade, including recent cases for interfering with and assaulting flight attendants who instructed them to wear masks.

There have been numerous videos posted of unruly behavior on Washington flights, including one American Airlines flight to Phoenix in which the pilot threatened to divert to "the middle of Kansas and dump people off.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
01:41pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrup..
RE
01/08AMERICAN AIRLINES : Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disrupti..
RE
01/08AMERICAN AIRLINES : Shaping the industry
PU
01/06AMERICAN AIRLINES : Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precau..
RE
01/06American airlines increases staffing at washington dc-area airports as 'preca..
RE
01/06AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines, airports tighten security in DC-area after un..
RE
01/05AMERICAN MINUTE : Learn how electrostatic spraying works
PU
01/05AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Changes to Policies for Travel with Emotional Supp..
PU
01/04Major U.S. airlines back 'global' COVID-19 testing requirements - letter
RE
01/04Industrials Sink Amid Covid-19 Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 171 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 392 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,77x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 8 278 M 8 278 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-4.06%8 278
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES0.79%27 731
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-6.33%3 099
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.23%3 008
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD6.32%1 965
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.09%1 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ