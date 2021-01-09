American Airlines : FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong
enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports
of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights
returning from Washington.
The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and
Association of Flight Attendants.
"I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions,
which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight,"
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.
Trump supporters on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in an
assault that was viewed with shock around the world.
Dickson said "unruly passenger behavior ... can distract,
disrupt and threaten crewmembers’ ability to conduct their key
safety functions." He added the "FAA will pursue strong
enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a
flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail
time."
Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump
supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to
depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting "mob
mentality behavior" on flights into the region.
Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14
passengers from future travel with the carrier after
"unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington to Seattle.
Seattle-based Alaska said a number of passengers on a flight
out of Washington late on Thursday "were non-mask compliant,
rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members."
This week, U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies
bolstered security at Washington-area airports after reports of
disruptive behavior by some Trump supporters on flights into the
region, which had raised concern about their departure. American
Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights
departing and arriving in Washington after Wednesday's events.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by
supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's
Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight, according
to videos posted on social media.
The FAA opened more than 1,300 enforcement actions against
unruly passengers during the past decade, including recent cases
for interfering with and assaulting flight attendants who
instructed them to wear masks.
There have been numerous videos posted of unruly behavior on
Washington flights, including one American Airlines flight to
Phoenix in which the pilot threatened to divert to "the middle
of Kansas and dump people off.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)