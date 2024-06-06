Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of American Airlines Group, Inc. (“American Airlines” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AAL). Investors who purchased American Airlines securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AAL.

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced the departure of its Chief Commercial Officer and lowered its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, American Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer stated that the Company’s “expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April” and that its lowered guidance “is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment.” On this news, American Airlines’ stock price fell $1.82 per share, or 13.54%, to close at $11.65 per share on May 29, 2024.

