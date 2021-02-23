Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
News 
Press Releases

American Airlines : Makes It Easier for Customers to Choose Their Travel Experience

02/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
Changes simplify the shopping experience for travelers and provide consistency across the airline's network

  • All Premium Economy tickets will now include two free checked bags regardless of the route.
  • Long-haul international Main Cabin tickets in all markets will include one free checked bag.
  • Customers traveling in Asia/Oceania will be offered a new nonchangeable Basic Economy Plus Bag fare that includes one free checked bag.

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is creating a clear and simple shopping experience for customers when they purchase tickets for their next trip.

Starting today, the airline is aligning its baggage allowance policies to offer customers a more consistent and transparent booking experience. Premium Economy tickets will now include two free checked bags on all routes where American provides the enhanced travel experience. Main Cabin tickets on all long-haul international routes will include one free checked bag.

American is also introducing a new Basic Economy offering for flights to Asia, Oceania, India and Israel, making it easier to return to travel when customers are ready. American will be the first airline to offer travelers a Basic Economy Plus Bag ticket in this market which provides the low price of a nonchangeable fare with a free checked bag.

'We want to make American the easiest airline to do business with,' said Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer. 'To accomplish this, we are creating transparent fare products and policies that are consistent across our global network so customers can clearly choose their experience when they travel with us.'

In addition, agencies who use new distribution capability (NDC) will be able to offer their customers new packaged fares and corporate experiences that include certain seats, bags, and privileges together at the time of booking. These new products are part of the airline's efforts to provide customers a variety of shopping choices when choosing to travel on American.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


