  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  American Airlines Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

American Airlines : Names Scott Laurence Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy

03/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the appointment of Scott Laurence to the role of Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy. Laurence will begin his new role later this month and report to Vasu Raja, American's Chief Commercial Officer.

"Scott will oversee the team responsible for all of American's commercial partnerships, including distribution strategy, currency and loyalty partnerships, and global airline partnerships," said Raja. "Scott is a bold and innovative leader and we are eager for him to take all of our enterprise partnerships to the next level for our customers and our airline."

Laurence has more than 25 years of aviation experience, beginning his career at US Airways and later holding key commercial leadership roles at United Airlines. He joined JetBlue Airways in 2008 and held numerous leadership roles within the airline's commercial organization. Since 2019, he served as Head of Revenue and Planning where he led the team responsible for planning and optimizing revenue at the airline. Laurence holds a B.S. in Aviation Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
