American Airlines : Oneworld Global Headquarters to Relocate to Fort Worth, Texas

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
NEW YORK and FORT WORTH, Texas - The oneworld® Alliance will relocate its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, joining oneworld founding member American Airlines and strengthening the Dallas-Fort Worth region as a centre of aviation excellence.

Currently located in New York City, the oneworld global headquarters will move to Fort Worth effective December 2022, joining American on its 300-acre, state-of-the art Robert L. Crandall Campus adjacent to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). American's campus, dubbed Skyview, is home to the airline's Flight Academy, DFW Reservations Center, Robert W. Baker Integrated Operations Center, Training and Conference Center, and CR Smith Museum, as well as an office complex that houses the airline's leadership and support staff.

one
world has been based in New York City since 2011, following a move from Vancouver where the alliance's central management team was based after the launch of the alliance in 1999. Co-locating with founding member American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, will further accelerate the alliance's drive to deliver greater value for its member airlines and customers. The oneworld central management team will continue to be led by Rob Gurney, who was appointed as CEO in 2016.

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing hubs in the oneworld network, offering nearly 900 daily flights to more than 260 destinations. In addition to being American's largest hub, DFW is served by seven other oneworld members: Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways and Qantas. Both Finnair and Iberia launched new service to DFW in the past year, leveraging the strength of American's network at its largest hub.

oneworld's new headquarters in Fort Worth will also enable the alliance to tap into the significant aviation talent pool in the Lone Star State. Ranked as the U.S. state with the most air transportation jobs, Texas is home to one of the largest aerospace and aviation labour forces in the country. American has more than 30,000 team members in North Texas and is proud to have employees from several other oneworld carriers based at its Fort Worth campus.

oneworld Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said: "It is a significant step to relocate our oneworld global headquarters to the state-of-the-art Robert L. Crandall Campus to be close to American Airlines, one of our founder members. Its home hub at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the largest airports in our alliance and serviced by eight members, demonstrating its unrivalled connectivity and importance to travellers as a global hub."

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said: "We are thrilled to welcome the oneworld team to our Skyview campus in Fort Worth. American is committed to building and delivering the very best global network and oneworld is an important part of that mission. The American and oneworld teams working more closely together will be tremendously beneficial to oneworld's member airlines and customers around the world."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said: "It's go time in Fort Worth, and we're focusing on growing jobs and creating opportunities for everyone. oneworld will be a wonderful addition to Fort Worth. The robust air service that American and other oneworld carriers provide connects our region to the world, and that connectivity is part of what makes Fort Worth such an attractive place for businesses to invest and grow. I'm excited about what the future holds with American and oneworld sharing a home in Fort Worth."

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said: "As our industry recovers from COVID-19, alliances and partnerships have continued to deepen. With our new home in Fort Worth, we anticipate even closer collaboration with American and our member airlines as we work side by side to further grow and strengthen oneworld."

For media queries, please contact [email protected]

About oneworld
oneworld member airlines work together to deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience, with special privileges and rewards for frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network. Top-tier cardholders (Emerald and Sapphire) enjoy access to airport lounges and are offered extra baggage allowances. The most regular travellers (Emerald) can also use fast track security lanes at select airports. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
