MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
American Airlines : Pelosi says airline aid deal is near, asks for halt to job cuts

10/03/2020 | 02:06am EDT

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked airlines to halt furloughs and firings, saying a long-awaited deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was "imminent."

American Airlines and United Airlines began furloughing 32,000 workers this week but reiterated on Friday that they would reverse course if Congress acts quickly to extend the payroll support program.

A final deal does not appear likely until next week at the earliest when both chambers could vote on a standalone measure or adopt a broad-based coronavirus relief package of $1.5 trillion or more. Talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on that bigger bill are continuing.

Earlier, Representative Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, failed to win approval of a standalone bipartisan measure under unanimous consent after some Republicans objected.

Republicans "killed this legislation," DeFazio said angrily, hitting a lectern. "These people's lives are at stake."

Pelosi said despite the setback "Democrats will continue our efforts to provide direly-needed relief for airline workers."

The House is to return to session Tuesday, and the Senate could take up a standalone measure next week if a broader coronavirus deal is not reached.

Last week, Senator Roger Wicker had sought to win unanimous approval of a standalone airline measure but faced opposition from a few senators.

A spokesman for Senator Rick Scott on Friday said his boss still had concerns with the airline payroll assistance bill and at least one other senator reportedly also has concerns according to congressional aides.

It is also possible the Senate may not return as scheduled next week after Senator Mike Lee disclosed Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Still, Pelosi's support was a major step forward, said Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson, who has rallied thousands of airline workers to keep pressuring lawmakers for a deal.

"We're hopeful that the widely expressed, bipartisan support for saving airline jobs will lead to a legislative breakthrough soon," United Airlines spokesman Frank Benenati said. "But they need to act quickly."

Republican Senator John Cornyn, who is up for re-election in Texas where American Airlines is based, applauded Pelosi's decision to advance a standalone relief bill, saying that protecting airline workers jobs "will help keep air travel safe and protect this vital sector of our economy."

Separately, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) sent a letter on Thursday urging Congress to include new consumer protection measures for passengers on matters including ticket refunds as part of a financial relief package or in separate legislation.

Congress in March approved a $50 billion bailout for the passenger airline industry, half primarily in the form of grants to fund payroll costs and half in government loans.

They have asked for another $25 billion in payroll support to keep their workforce and meet demand as the economy rebounds.

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.34% 13 Delayed Quote.-54.67%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.36% 36.01 Delayed Quote.-59.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 411 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 241 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 6 611 M 6 611 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 107 400
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,78 $
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target -9,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-54.67%6 611
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-28.20%22 374
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-28.07%3 116
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD69.21%2 051
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-31.25%1 885
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-31.04%817
