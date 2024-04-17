American launches airline's first-ever rotating collection of premium onboard amenities, along with new bedding.

Throughout the year, new inflight amenities will feature diverse designers and brands, sustainably sourced materials and causes important to American and its customers.

Customers can indulge in fresh entrees, inspired by popular American Airlines destinations, across all domestic and international flights.

AAdvantage® members can continue to earn or use miles for flights with these premium experiences.

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is heating up the inflight experience ahead of the summer travel season with a wave of premium onboard enhancements to make travel even more enjoyable. Customers will fly in style with a new, reimagined amenity kit series and bedding, and savor new dishes throughout their journey. In the future, customers can anticipate an increasingly elevated experience with the arrival of new Flagship Suite® seats.

"We thoughtfully curate each element of the onboard experience so every customer can look forward to the time they spend in flight," said Kim Cisek, American's Vice President of Customer Experience. "Part of the magic of travel is connecting our customers to the people and experiences that matter most to them. We're taking that concept to the skies by introducing a new, dynamic onboard program that's inspired by feedback from our customers and team members."

American worked with a mix of boutique and well-known brands to create a program that will evolve throughout the years and feature rotating kit designs and high-quality skincare products in addition to the new bedding program.

The new program will be on board more than 300 international and transcontinental flights beginning Memorial Day weekend in Flagship® First Class, Flagship® Business Class and Premium Economy cabins. American's primary amenity kit will be available yearlong for customers flying in premium cabins. The kit will include staple amenities customers have come to expect while in flight, such as a toothbrush, dental kit, eye mask and earplugs, in addition to new and evolving skincare products and offerings. American will cycle new brands and products within the kits for customers in all premium cabins, creating a unique customer experience several times over, based directly on customer feedback. American collaborated with beauty retailer Thirteen Lune to curate the skincare offerings, which will feature high-quality beauty brands from Thirteen Lune's tailored collection with wide ranging representation of diverse founders and voices such as Joanna Vargas and Relevant. [Link] Download the PDF »

In addition to these rotating products within the kits, customers will enjoy limited-edition specialty kits created in collaboration with diverse designers and brands based primarily in the U.S. Through the designs of these specialty kits, American will recognize specific milestones and initiatives that reflect the values and backgrounds of the airline's customers and team members. These limited-edition kits will debut in the months and years ahead.

In fact, the all-new amenity program will launch with a Thirteen Lune specialty kit to introduce customers to the new kit line and the opportunity to start collecting the limited-edition kits. Customers flying in premium cabins will receive the Thirteen Lune kit for the first few weeks of the kickoff to the new program. Customers can then look forward to receiving the primary amenity kit on board throughout the rest of the summer.

Each specialty kit will be available for a limited time on eligible flights in Flagship® First Class, Flagship® Business Class and Premium Economy. Travelers will be able to learn about each brand and partner featured in the specialty kit by scanning a QR code found within the kit.

[Link] Download image » Amenity kit in American Airlines Flagship® First, Thirteen Lune limited-edition kit [Link] Download image » Amenity kit in American Airlines Flagship® Business, Thirteen Lune limited-edition kit [Link] Download image » Amenity kit in American Airlines Premium Economy

Customers will travel in elevated comfort with new bedding, pillows and sleepwear that deliver on customer expectations for a restful experience on board. In American's research with customers, travelers shared that 75% prefer dual-sided pillows, with different materials on each side of the pillow. Based on this feedback, customers traveling across Flagship® First Class or Flagship® Business Class will enjoy a dual-sided pillow with cool touch fabric on one side, and traditional fabric on the other. Those traveling in Flagship® First Class on international flights will continue to enjoy a set of pajamas, based on feedback that 80% of first class customers value having pajamas onboard. In addition, travelers in Flagship® Business Class on all international flights will now enjoy slippers onboard, instead of only on ultra long-haul flights. Customers in all cabins, including Premium Economy and Main Cabin, will enjoy enhanced bedding, with cabin-specific options such as lumbar pillows, throw blankets, premium duvets and fleece blankets - all developed from premium brands that are leaders in their space. American collaborated with the inflight textile company John Horsfall to develop bedding made with recycled materials from their Re-Thread® collection*. [Link] Download the PDF »

[Link] Download image » Reusable Zipper Product Bag

[Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Flagship® First [Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Flagship® Business [Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Premium Economy

[Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Main Cabin [Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Transcontinental Flagship® First Class [Link] Download image » Bedding in American Airlines Transcontinental Flagship® Business Class

Nearly all of the pillows, duvets and blankets created for American flights were made with recycled fibers that maintain a premium feel, while filled bedding includes 100% recycled fill. To reduce single-use plastic waste connected to the distribution of pillows and blankets, customers traveling in Flagship® First, Flagship® Business and Premium Economy will now receive their bedding in a reusable zipper product bag also made with recycled fibers. Using the bag will save 25 tons of plastic waste a year.

While dining on board, customers can embrace the journey with diverse flavors and new menus that are inspired by popular American Airlines destinations worldwide. The offerings feature internationally inspired pastas, salads and more. Travelers jet-setting to one of American's new summer destinations like Nice, France; Naples, Italy; or Copenhagen, Denmark, will be able to relish delicious offerings like macadamia crusted sea bass with citrus cream sauce, quinoa, toasted orzo, and haricots verts. In addition to these offerings, pan roasted chicken, tortellini pasta and other offerings, including new pre-order options, will continue to roll out this spring for business class on flights from the U.S. to international destinations. Customers traveling from Europe in business class can choose to indulge in menu items like chili marinated chicken with mojo verde sauce, sweet potato mash, roasted corn and mini chili or gnocchi duet with plain and beetroot gnocchi, lentil ragout, apple chutney, brown butter, roasted spring onion and sliced green onion. [Link] Download image » Entrees: International US outbound Business Class entrees on American Airlines

From left: Pan roasted chicken with pepperonata sauce, mashed potato with chives and broccolini.

Macadamia crusted sea bass with lemon herb butter sauce, orzo salad haricot vert and red bell pepper.

Tortellini in sauteed spinach with blushed tomato sauce and grilled zucchini and mushroom medley.

Customers traveling on domestic first class can also discover new offerings on their journey. Travelers can enjoy cuisine such as shawarma seasoned grilled chicken, three cheese sacchetti pasta, chicken enchiladas or a plant based stuffed red pepper. Customers can also choose from new pre-order options, including short rib mac and cheese.

These new options in premium cabins will provide a range of diverse culinary creations and award-winning wines. For AAdvantage® members, miles and status can help unlock access to some of these premium inflight experiences.

[Link] Download image » Domestic First Class hot entrees on American Airlines

Clockwise from top left: Vegetable enchilada with red rice and green chili sauce, garnished with crumbled cotija cheese.

Cheese sacchetti with garlic cream sauce and marinara sauce, topped with a chopped parsley garnish.

Penne pasta with plant-based meat ragu and ricotta, garnished with chopped parsley.

Stuffed pepper, green rice and cilantro crema, garnished with crumbled cotija cheese. [Link] Download image » Domestic First Class cold entrees on American Airlines

Clockwise from top left: The Mediterranean bowl with garlic aioli dressing, couscous spiced with potatoes, almonds, baby arugula, shaved red cabbage, roasted red pepper hummus, tomato & cucumber salad and roasted spiced cauliflower.

The bistro grain bowl with red long grain rice, crumbled blue cheese, fresh cucumber, Roma tomato, red onion, green scallion, hard-boiled egg, sorghum and Frisée and Mesclun salad mix.

The pesto pasta salad with baby arugula, pesto salad, red and yellow blistered cherry tomatoes, red pepper, sliced mozzarella, and a nut-free basil pesto sauce.

The edamame and mandarin orange slaw salad with baby spinach, wonton strips, roasted cashews, green scallion and red miso vinaigrette

Beyond the new inflight amenities, bedding and dining options on board this summer, customers can look forward to an even more elevated experience onboard future Boeing 787-9, 777-300 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring a new interior with the Flagship® Suite seat and refreshed seats and amenities across Premium Economy and Main Cabin.

Customers traveling in the Flagship Suite® seat will be surrounded by comfort and convenience including wireless charging, Bluetooth capability and multiple storage spaces. With standard features such as lie-flat seats and direct-aisle access, American has modernized the experience by adding privacy doors and the ability to relax in a chaise lounge position, making the Flagship Suite® seat a personalized experience in the skies.

[Link] Download image » American Airlines Flagship® Suite Preferred seat [Link] Download image » American Airlines Flagship® Suite Preferred seat

Customers looking for even more luxury will be able to further enhance their experience with a distinguished front row experience on new Boeing 787-9 and retrofitted 777-300 aircraft through the Flagship Suite® Preferred seat. This seat will offer customers expansive space, several storage areas and exclusive amenities like a Nest Bedding® mattress pad, a throw blanket, a memory foam lumbar pillow, Nest Bedding® pajamas and an exclusive amenity kit featuring additional skincare products from Thirteen Lune by Joanna Vargas and Relevant.

As these new interiors roll out, customers traveling in Premium Economy will also enjoy new amenities like wireless charging, additional storage space and privacy headrest wings. Customers traveling in Main Cabin will enjoy new 4K seatback screens and new Bluetooth connectivity and AC and USB-A/USB-C charging ports. All customers will be able to browse high-speed Wi-Fi and watch up to 1,500 free entertainment content offerings.

Download b-roll »

For AAdvantage® members, using miles can help unlock access to upgrade into these enhanced premium experiences, including new inflight amenities, sleepwear, bedding and dining options.

Status members may also receive complimentary upgrades, further enhancing their premium travel experience.

The program rewards members for the time they spend with American, and also provides them with rewards and benefits. New in time for summer, members traveling on tickets purchased with miles can now receive upgrade offers to buy into a higher cabin via aa.com or mobile app when traveling within the contiguous U.S.

*Re-Thread® products are made with certified materials.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.