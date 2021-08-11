Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : Southwest Airlines may not be profitable in third quarter due to Delta hit

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane is seen at LAX in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co became the first big U.S. carrier to warn of a hit from the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, saying it may not be profitable in the current quarter.

Shares of the company were down 2% in premarket trading as it said the spread of the more infectious variant had hit bookings and increased cancellations in August.

The warning marked a u-turn from the airline's statement last month that it would remain profitable for the rest of 2021. It also weighed on shares of rivals Delta Airlines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Inc, which lost more than 1% each.

The rapid surge in cases of the variant has pushed U.S. hospitalizations to a six-month high, prompting governments in areas such as Hawaii to re-impose restrictions and threatening a recovery in travel demand that helped airlines bounce back.

Southwest also forecast its third-quarter operating revenue to be down 15% to 20% versus 2019, a cut of about three to four points from its prior outlook issued just three weeks ago. (https://bit.ly/3s94erL)

But the airline maintained its unit cost outlook for the quarter.

Last week, Frontier Airlines also lowered its third-quarter forecast and warned the Delta variant was hurting demand.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.85% 20.94 Delayed Quote.32.78%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 2.65% 47.68 Delayed Quote.10.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 605 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 811 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 558 M 13 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 117 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 20,94 $
Average target price 20,40 $
Spread / Average Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.32.78%13 558
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.9.65%30 239
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD14.25%3 927
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY0.14%3 451
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.61.53%2 320
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-14.31%1 694