American Airlines : , Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. carriers American Airlines
and Southwest Airlines on Thursday warned mounting
inflationary pressures could overshadow strong holiday demand
and delay a complete return to profit.
Both the Texas-based carriers posted a smaller-than-expected
loss in the third quarter, but said rising fuel prices as well
as higher labor costs are hurting earnings in the quarter
through December.
Oil prices have surged to multi-year highs this year,
threatening a fragile recovery in the airline industry.
American, for example, spent nearly 70% more on jet fuel in the
latest quarter than a year ago. Southwest's fuel costs surged by
154% from a year ago.
Higher fuel costs tend to lead to result in less flown
capacity and higher fares. Rival Delta Air Lines Inc,
which expects fuel prices to result in a pre-tax loss in the
current quarter, has suggested that it might pass along the
increased costs to consumers.
Carriers are also trying to hire workers amid a pick-up in
travel demand.
Southwest said it was aggressively hiring, with the aim of
having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.
The company has had to cancel flights en masse partly due to
staff shortages, having earlier added more flights to its
schedule to capitalize on a hoped-for recovery in air travel as
pandemic restrictions eased.
Such cancellations earlier this month are expected to result
in a $75-million hit to the carrier's October revenue.
"Third quarter 2021 was a challenge for us, operationally,"
Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement.
"We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the
current staffing environment."
Southwest expects its capacity in the December quarter to
remain below the corresponding period in 2019. In the first
quarter of 2022, its capacity is estimated to be about 6% lower
than the pre-pandemic levels.
American said its capacity in the current quarter is
expected to be down about 11% to 13% versus the fourth quarter
of 2019. While revenue in the fourth quarter is estimated to
recover to 80% of the 2019 levels from 75% in the September
quarter, it forecast a pre-tax margin of minus 16% to minus 18%,
excluding special items.
The company reported an adjusted loss of 99 cents per share
in the third quarter, smaller than a loss of $5.54 a year ago
and a loss of $1.04 estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv survey.
Southwest's adjusted loss for the quarter came in at 23
cents per share, compared with $1.99 per share last year.
Analysts on average expected Southwest to report a loss of 27
cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Southwest's shares fell 1.3% and American's rose 1.5%.
