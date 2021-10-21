Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : , Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound

10/21/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday warned mounting inflationary pressures could overshadow strong holiday demand and delay a complete return to profit.

Both the Texas-based carriers posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter, but said rising fuel prices as well as higher labor costs are hurting earnings in the quarter through December.

Oil prices have surged to multi-year highs this year, threatening a fragile recovery in the airline industry. American, for example, spent nearly 70% more on jet fuel in the latest quarter than a year ago. Southwest's fuel costs surged by 154% from a year ago.

Higher fuel costs tend to lead to result in less flown capacity and higher fares. Rival Delta Air Lines Inc, which expects fuel prices to result in a pre-tax loss in the current quarter, has suggested that it might pass along the increased costs to consumers.

Carriers are also trying to hire workers amid a pick-up in travel demand.

Southwest said it was aggressively hiring, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

The company has had to cancel flights en masse partly due to staff shortages, having earlier added more flights to its schedule to capitalize on a hoped-for recovery in air travel as pandemic restrictions eased.

Such cancellations earlier this month are expected to result in a $75-million hit to the carrier's October revenue.

"Third quarter 2021 was a challenge for us, operationally," Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement.

"We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the current staffing environment."

Southwest expects its capacity in the December quarter to remain below the corresponding period in 2019. In the first quarter of 2022, its capacity is estimated to be about 6% lower than the pre-pandemic levels.

American said its capacity in the current quarter is expected to be down about 11% to 13% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. While revenue in the fourth quarter is estimated to recover to 80% of the 2019 levels from 75% in the September quarter, it forecast a pre-tax margin of minus 16% to minus 18%, excluding special items.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 99 cents per share in the third quarter, smaller than a loss of $5.54 a year ago and a loss of $1.04 estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv survey.

Southwest's adjusted loss for the quarter came in at 23 cents per share, compared with $1.99 per share last year. Analysts on average expected Southwest to report a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Southwest's shares fell 1.3% and American's rose 1.5%. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:08pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound
RE
12:04pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Posts Smallest Quarterly Loss Since Pandemic, Eyes Strong Travel Deman..
MT
09:05aWall St set for lower open after Tesla, IBM quarterly results
RE
08:10aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Posts Narrower Q3 Adjusted Loss, Revenue Rises; Sets Q4 Targets
MT
07:52aAMERICAN AIRLINES : posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help
AQ
07:20aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aAMERICAN AIRLINES : posts profit vs year-ago loss as travel demand improves
RE
07:05aAMERICAN AIRLINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07:04aAMERICAN AIRLINES : REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07:04aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Earnings Flash (AAL) AMERICAN AIRLINES Reports Q3 Revenue $8.97B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 733 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 340 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 638 M 12 638 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 117 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,52 $
Average target price 20,13 $
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.23.78%12 638
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.14%29 269
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD49.52%5 214
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.30%3 321
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.61.28%2 308
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-17.71%1 650