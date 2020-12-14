American Airlines : Supporting our team through life's unexpected turns

When life's journey takes an unexpected turn for our team members, the American Airlines Family Fund is there to help. This giving season, American will match up to $50,000 in donations to the Family Fund.

A year ago, doctors told Veronica Rodriguez she had three months to live. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and removing a cancerous tumor was likely the only chance she had at fighting the disease. Just days after her diagnosis, Veronica underwent emergency surgery that ultimately saved her life and spent the next couple weeks recovering in the hospital.

When it was time to go home, Veronica was devastated when she received a daunting hospital bill. The relief of her successful surgery turned to newfound worry. 'The surgery saved my life, but I was in debt and the stress overtook my recovery and happiness,' she said. 'In the beginning, I felt like I was alone in this, but now I know that I was never alone.'

When Veronica returned to her job as a Sales support agent at the American Airlines office in Monterrey, Mexico, she confided in her manager about her situation. That's when she learned about the American Airlines Family Fund, a charitable organization that provides emergency assistance to team members who are experiencing a personal hardship or the effects of a disaster.

Veronica applied for assistance from the Family Fund, and to her surprise, she received a grant that would cover her medical debt. 'I am so grateful,' she said. 'I was amazed by the help I received, and I was so happy to finally have peace and time to recover from the surgery. American is a great company that not only provides great service and product to customers, but they help their own people.'

Today, Veronica is fully recovered, and she says her life is better than ever. She has a new hopeful outlook on life and she feels a sense of peace - a feeling she wouldn't have without the Family Fund. Veronica hopes that sharing her story will inspire others to donate to the organization this giving season.

'You have the opportunity to help someone who is in really great need and who is going through a very difficult time. I know how it feels to be desperate, but I found something that gave me an opportunity and that has changed my whole perspective on life.'

The American Airlines Family Fund is a public, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.