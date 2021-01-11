Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : U.S. House Democrats urge FAA to work to avoid civil unrest on flights

01/11/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Two senior House Democrats overseeing aviation issues urged the head of the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday to work with U.S. airlines to prevent civil unrest from jeopardizing safety, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen who oversees an aviation subcommittee urged FAA Administrator Steve Dickson "to limit the chance that the nation's commercial airline system could be used as a means of mass transportation to Washington, D.C., for further violence in connection with the inauguration" of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The FAA did not immediately comment.

"We respectfully urge the FAA and the aviation community to think creatively on what authorities or additional measures will reduce the possibility of unruly and disruptive behavior on aircraft over the next nine days as well as that of insurrectionists exploiting the freedom to fly to carry out nefarious schemes against democracy," the letter said.

On Saturday, Dickson vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington.

Dickson said the "FAA will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time."

Last week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region.

Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel after "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington to Seattle.

U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies bolstered security at Washington-area airports last week after reports of disruptive behavior by some Trump supporters on flights into the region, which raised concern about their departure.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight, according to videos posted on social media. U.S. Capitol Police are temporarily posting officers at DC-area airports to ensure lawmaker safety, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

There have been numerous videos posted of unruly behavior on Washington flights, including one American Airlines flight to Phoenix in which the pilot threatened to divert "to the middle of Kansas and dump people off." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:53pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. House Democrats urge FAA to work to avoid civil unrest ..
RE
11:47aRepublicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
RE
10:12aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Cowen & Co Downgrades American Airlines Group to Market Perf..
MT
01/09AMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrup..
RE
01/08AMERICAN AIRLINES : Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disrupti..
RE
01/08AMERICAN AIRLINES : Shaping the industry
PU
01/06AMERICAN AIRLINES : Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precau..
RE
01/06American airlines increases staffing at washington dc-area airports as 'preca..
RE
01/06AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines, airports tighten security in DC-area after un..
RE
01/05AMERICAN MINUTE : Learn how electrostatic spraying works
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 171 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 392 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,77x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 8 207 M 8 207 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-4.06%8 278
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES0.79%27 731
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-13.10%3 099
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.23%3 008
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-3.79%1 965
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.59%1 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ