American Airlines : U.S. House Democrats urge FAA to work to avoid civil unrest on flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Two senior House Democrats
overseeing aviation issues urged the head of the Federal
Aviation Administration on Monday to work with U.S. airlines to
prevent civil unrest from jeopardizing safety, according to a
letter seen by Reuters.
Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation
and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen who
oversees an aviation subcommittee urged FAA Administrator Steve
Dickson "to limit the chance that the nation's commercial
airline system could be used as a means of mass transportation
to Washington, D.C., for further violence in connection with the
inauguration" of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
The FAA did not immediately comment.
"We respectfully urge the FAA and the aviation community to
think creatively on what authorities or additional measures will
reduce the possibility of unruly and disruptive behavior on
aircraft over the next nine days as well as that of
insurrectionists exploiting the freedom to fly to carry out
nefarious schemes against democracy," the letter said.
On Saturday, Dickson vowed to take "strong enforcement
action" against unruly passengers following reports of
supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights
returning from Washington.
Dickson said the "FAA will pursue strong enforcement action
against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with
penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time."
Last week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters
who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart
Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting "mob mentality
behavior" on flights into the region.
Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14
passengers from future travel after "unacceptable" behavior on a
flight from Washington to Seattle.
U.S airlines and law enforcement agencies bolstered security
at Washington-area airports last week after reports of
disruptive behavior by some Trump supporters on flights into the
region, which raised concern about their departure.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by
supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's
Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight, according
to videos posted on social media. U.S. Capitol Police are
temporarily posting officers at DC-area airports to ensure
lawmaker safety, a U.S. official said on Saturday.
There have been numerous videos posted of unruly behavior on
Washington flights, including one American Airlines
flight to Phoenix in which the pilot threatened to divert "to
the middle of Kansas and dump people off."
