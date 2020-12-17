Log in
American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : U.S. airlines closing in on new government assistance package

12/17/2020 | 04:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: A pilot walks past a closed restaurant at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are on the brink of receiving a four-month extension of a government assistance program that is expected to provide another $17 billion to fund payroll costs, congressional aides told Reuters.

A roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief bill still under negotiation would allocate $17 billion to airlines and allow them to bring back more than 32,000 workers furloughed in October, after a prior six-month $25 billion measure expired on Sept. 30.

A final deal on the $900 billion relief package could be reached as early as Thursday morning in the United States.

Airline workers would be paid retroactive to Dec. 1 and airlines would have to resume flying to some routes they stopped operating after the aid package expired, congressional aides briefed on the talks told Reuters. Airline workers could not be furloughed through March 31 as a condition of the assistance.

Reuters first reported on Dec. 1 that a bipartisan $908 billion proposal included $17 billion for airline payroll assistance, as well as $15 billion for U.S. transit systems, $4 billion for airports, $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak and $8 billion for private bus companies and other services.

In October, American Airlines furloughed 19,000 employees while United Airlines furloughed more than 13,000 employees.

American Airlines suspended flights to some smaller U.S. airports in October.

On Dec. 9, the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports dipped to 501,513, the lowest number since July 4 as COVID-19 cases spiked.

The new assistance program is expected to mirror the earlier $25 billion program approved by Congress in March, which required larger airlines to repay 30% of the payroll grants over time and offer the government warrants.

U.S. carriers are losing $180 million in cash daily, with passenger volumes down 65% to 70% and cancellations rising, industry lobby Airlines for America said.

Congress previously set aside another $25 billion for airlines for low-interest loans.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.88% 16.86 Delayed Quote.-41.21%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.08% 46 Delayed Quote.-47.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 198 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 9 225 M 9 225 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,11 $
Last Close Price 16,86 $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-41.21%9 225
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-15.28%26 993
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-23.73%3 434
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY0.19%2 806
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD50.74%1 899
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.16%1 377
