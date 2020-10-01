American Airlines : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

(Adds no Senate action until Monday)
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines face a
winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach
of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win
fresh federal aid.
American Airlines and United Airlines began
laying off 32,000 workers after a deadline passed with no new
help from Washington, but told staff they would reverse this if
lawmakers reach a deal on COVID-19 relief.
Late Thursday, the U.S. Senate adjourned until Monday
evening, suggesting no action on any airline assistance was
near.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin spoke for 50 minutes Thursday afternoon but
"distance on key areas remain," a spokesman for Pelosi
said.
White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday urged
Congress to quickly pass standalone legislation to aid airlines.
U.S. airlines are collectively burning about $5 billion of
cash a month as passenger traffic has stalled at around 30% of
2019 levels. After tapping capital markets, they say they have
enough liquidity to last them at least 12 months at that rate.
They have argued for another $25 billion in federal payroll
aid to maintain their workforce and meet demand as the economy
rebounds. Without the money, flight networks could further
shrink, hampering their revenue power and shortening their
liquidity runway.
Between voluntary and involuntary furloughs, major U.S.
airlines' workforce will shrink by at least 25% in October.
"Airlines quite correctly have been bulking up on cash ...
but to be 25% smaller, best case, how are you going to handle
the debt service?" asked airline consultant Mike Boyd.
Cities will lose a number of daily flights and non-stop
options, Cowen analyst Helane Becker said. "Service to small
communities will decline pretty dramatically," she added.
That threat has resonated with some lawmakers even as the
bailout request partly fell victim to broader political turmoil
in a bitterly divided Washington.
Some airline officials think if Congress cannot reach
agreement now on a broad coronavirus relief package, it may
include funding for airlines when it takes up the issue again in
the coming months.
But an uncertain recovery has not helped the airlines' case.
Industry experts expect a slight improvement in domestic
demand over the winter holidays from current levels, but it will
remain far below last year's volumes. Meanwhile, higher-margin
business and international travel remain severely depressed.
Daily passengers at U.S. airports have swung from record
highs in 2019 to dramatic lows in 2020, according to
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data.
"Right now airline traffic is equal to where it was in the
1970s," said Becker. "And the industry has a balance sheet that
is 2019."
Chief executives acknowledge that pre-pandemic air travel
demand is unlikely to return for years, and still unknown is how
the pandemic, which has forced drastic changes in habits, will
impact travel behavior.
American Airlines, which said in August it planned to end
service to 15 smaller airports without additional government
assistance, said Thursday it is set to end service to 11 cities
on Oct. 7.
The airline remains in talks with local officials about
continuing service to Stillwater, Oklahoma and Roswell, New
Mexico. In an order issued last week, the U.S. Transportation
Department said American could not immediately halt service to
Joplin, Missouri and Sioux City, Iowa.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, David Shepardson and Andrea
Shalal; Editing by Aurora Ellis)