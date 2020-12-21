American Airlines : U.S. airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'

(Adds United memo)
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines
and United Airlines said on Monday they were
preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as
they awaited lawmakers' approval of a fresh $15 billion in
payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package.
But in a staff memo, United executives warned that it
expects the recall will be "temporary" as travel demand remains
depressed. The relief would cover employee payroll costs until
March 31, 2021.
"The truth is, we just don't see anything in the data that
shows a huge difference in bookings over the next few months,"
CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in the memo,
released by United.
Wrestling with a sharp downturn in travel demand amid the
pandemic, American and United together furloughed more than
32,000 workers in October, when an initial $25 billion to cover
six months of airline workers' salaries expired.
The House of Representatives and Senate were aiming to pass
a bipartisan $900 billion coronavirus aid package before the end
of the day.
The $15 billion earmarked for airlines requires all
furloughed workers to be recalled and receive their full
salaries from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2021.
"We are already starting to work through the details of how
we will bring back team members, but we’re not over the finish
line yet," American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom
said in a memo, adding that they hoped employees would receive
paychecks by Dec. 24.
The terms of the new assistance program mirror the initial
package passed by Congress in March, which required larger
airlines to repay 30% of the payroll grants over time and offer
the government warrants.
It also requires airlines to resume flying to some routes
stopped after the first package expires, and gives the
Transportation secretary authority until March 1, 2022 to
require flights to small and remote communities that airlines
served before the pandemic.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by
Dan Grebler)