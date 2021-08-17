American Airlines : U.S. plans to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18, sources say

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's
administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to
wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and
train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19
risks, three sources told Reuters.
Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension
on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday,
the three people briefed on the matter said.
The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept
13.
TSA declined comment and CDC officials did not immediately
comment.
The current CDC order, which has been in place since soon
after Biden took office in January, requires the use of face
masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.
It requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on
airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares
and at transportation hubs such as airports, bus or ferry
terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.
The requirements have been the source of some friction,
especially aboard U.S. airlines, where some travelers have
refused to wear masks. The Federal Aviation Administration said
on Tuesday that since Jan. 1 it has received reports from
airlines of 2,867 passengers refusing to wear a mask.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)