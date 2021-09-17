Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : U.S. senator concerned American, JetBlue partnership will raise prices

09/17/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been outspoken on antitrust issues, expressed concern to the Transportation Department on Friday that a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways would lead to higher airfares.

The airlines' "Northeast Alliance" partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the Transportation Department six months later, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The codeshare agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, in a move aimed at giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the U.S. Northeast.

"I write with grave concerns that the recent joint partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will lead to anticompetitive coordination at key air traffic hubs and result in the long-term inflation of airfares and related costs for airline passengers," Blumenthal said in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Blumenthal urged a "full public interest review and investigation of the Northeast Alliance cooperative agreement," noting that President Joe Biden had signed an executive order on competition in July. Blumenthal cited the White House as saying that the top four airlines had nearly two-thirds of the U.S. domestic market.

"I am concerned that the Northeast Alliance is exactly the kind of arrangement that has led us to this point and that will lead to even further consolidation in an already overly concentrated industry. Under the circumstances, this arrangement deserves more scrutiny," he wrote.

In a statement, JetBlue said the partnership allowed the two airlines to give Delta and United real competition.

JetBlue said its access to American's slots would mean that it could "bring the JetBlue effect of lowering fares and stimulating demand to more routes in and out of the Northeast."

The Transportation Department on Thursday said it planned to award 16 take-off and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport to a yet-to-be-determined low-cost carrier, and said it could take action to boost competition at other major airports.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.80% 19.73 Delayed Quote.26.13%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -0.07% 15.22 Delayed Quote.4.75%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
04:29pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. senator concerned American, JetBlue partnership will ra..
RE
08:44aAmerican Airlines and GOL to Form an Exclusive Partnership That Will Create B..
AQ
09/16U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
RE
09/15ADRs End Mixed; BioNTech, Gol Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
09/15Consumer Discretionary Stocks Staging Afternoon Rebound
MT
09/15Consumer Stocks Posting Modest Gains Led by Staples
MT
09/15HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH : A familia affair
PU
09/15Brazil's Gol to receive $200 million from American Airlines, shares rise
RE
09/15GOL ADRs Higher After American Airlines Investment, Expanded Cooperation
DJ
09/15Wall Street Set for Small Gains, Industrial Output in Focus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 849 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 987 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 878 M 12 878 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 117 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,89 $
Average target price 20,28 $
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.26.13%12 878
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.5.39%29 062
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD38.52%4 616
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY3.33%3 465
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.72.71%2 502
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-18.74%1 581