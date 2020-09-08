American Airlines : What It's Like to Lead Customer Experience at an Airline During the Pandemic

By Katie Deighton

The realization that the coronavirus pandemic would upend the aviation industry didn't hit Maria Walter in a singular moment.

It wasn't like a Hollywood movie, said Ms. Walter, the managing director of innovations and solutions at United Airlines Holdings Inc. There was no dramatic, single scene in which the boss abruptly but somberly tells executives to prepare for the worst.

Rather, she and her colleagues watched the pandemic overturn their plans for the year in slow motion: first grounding flights in Asia, next doing the same in Europe, and then eviscerating customer demand in the U.S.

"At that moment in time it was really more about how we stopped certain projects and stopped spending," Ms. Walter said. "Then we came back and talked more about the changes we needed to make."

Executives in charge of airlines' customer experience and service have seen their job descriptions rewritten since coronavirus slashed world-wide airline capacity by 73% in early April.

The pre-pandemic early months of the year saw them focus on improving the physical experience of traveling: Delta Air Lines Inc.'s chief customer experience officer, Bill Lentsch, said he had been concentrating on removing friction from the journey through the airport, while Ms. Walter was looking at improving onboard menus and seating at United.

"Now, it's kind of pivoted into the emotional space -- thinking all the time about what it's going to take to make people feel safe to fly," Ms. Walter said.

The experience has been especially life-altering for American Airlines Group Inc.'s chief customer officer, Alison Taylor, who in June was promoted into the new role from senior vice president of global sales and distribution.

The changes her team implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, which included installing touchless check-in kiosks and the deep cleaning of airplanes, have been guided primarily by the airline's Travel Health Advisory Panel, which includes infectious disease experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Meanwhile, United partnered with the Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic, and Delta has been leaning on the advice of Minnesota's Mayo Clinic, Mr. Lentsch said.

The clinic's guidance helped inform Delta's requirement that passengers wear face masks, for example, despite some vocal opposition to mandatory face coverings, Mr. Lentsch said. Delta has added 270 passengers to its no-fly list for refusing to wear a mask, he said.

"I first look to the scientists for this fundamental framework of what the service needs to look like, then I look to what the customer wants to augment it," he said. "Anything else outside of that, quite frankly, I don't worry myself too much about."

Delta is relying on internal survey and data collection to figure out what kind of air travel experience customers now want and expect. It has also been analyzing Net Promoter scores, which reflect how likely customers say they are to recommend a brand to a friend.

Expectations regarding sanitation and social distancing at the airport and on the plane are constantly in flux, Mr. Lentsch said.

In some cases, customer expectations and anxieties are driving airlines to go beyond scientists' suggestions. Delta is replacing the filters in its air filtration system twice as frequently as recommended by Boeing and epidemiologists at the Mayo Clinic after surveys found customers had concerns about the cabin air quality, Mr. Lentsch said.

Similarly, United provides customers with Purell wipes to wipe down their seats when they board, despite the fact that the cabin crew "will have literally just deep-cleaned the whole plane," Ms. Walter said.

Knowledge sharing between competitors has become the norm in the airline industry, customer experience bosses said, noting the work that groups like the International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America are doing to bring together companies usually locked in rivalry.

"We truly believe that safety and health and well being is not a competitive play," American's Ms. Taylor said.

American has also worked with hotel partners like Hyatt Hotels Corp. to offer joint corporate customer tours of airports and nearby hotel properties that showcase the new curb-to-curb travel experience. Both companies are seeking accreditation with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for demonstrating proper cleaning and disinfection work practices, Ms. Taylor said.

But despite glimmers of camaraderie, the job of managing an airline's customer experience in 2020 is uncertain at best and stressful at worst, according to United's Ms. Walter.

The airline said last week it plans to cut 16,370 staff as part of efforts to trim its domestic workforce, and the job cuts will affect all areas of the business including the customer experience team, Ms. Walter said.

The company mandated working from home in March, and social distancing measures have meant Ms. Walter's team has been unable to gather in groups to test-drive new United experiences.

Like many companies this year, the airline has turned to videoconferencing to help out: Instead of flying to Newark Liberty International Airport herself, for example, Ms. Walter now tasks a United team member who lives in New Jersey to live-stream the customer experience at the check-in desks and gates in real time.

"Having a local team member 'showing off' their hometown airport and helping lead the change is also driving shared purpose," she said. "I feel like it's started to become like part of our new business cycle now."

Delta's Mr. Lentsch, who has worked at the company for more than 30 years, said he has never worked harder in his career.

"But I'm OK with that," he said. "I'm battle-hardened enough to understand that eventually this will pass."

