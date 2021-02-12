Log in
American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Summary 
News

American Airlines : White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues

02/12/2021 | 12:06pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. airlines, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, met virtually with the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on domestic air travel.

"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," Nick Calio, chief executive of the Airlines for America industry group, said in a statement.

The White House, which declined to comment on the airline meeting, has a separate interagency meeting scheduled for later on Friday to discuss coronavirus issues and is not expected to endorse requiring negative COVID-19 tests before flights at this point, said people briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The airline CEO meeting with coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients and other administration officials involved in COVID-19 issues came after airlines, aviation unions and other industry groups strongly objected to the possibility of requiring COVID-19 testing before boarding domestic flights.

Reuters reported on Thursday that it did not appear the administration would move forward with requiring domestic testing at this point, but stressed officials could revisit the idea if conditions changed.

One idea that has been under serious consideration within the Biden administration is for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue recommendations advising against travel to specific areas of the United States with high COVID-19 caseloads, but the travel recommendations would not be binding, officials said.

The CDC said last month said the Biden administration was actively looking at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to U.S. domestic flights. The CDC on Jan. 26 began requiring negative COVID-19 tests or evidence of recovery from the disease from nearly all U.S.-bound international passengers age 2 and older. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.91% 17.32 Delayed Quote.7.74%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.80% 44.2401 Delayed Quote.0.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 158 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 10 559 M 10 559 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 16,99 $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target -29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.7.74%10 559
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES10.61%30 373
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD2.81%3 550
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY13.84%3 467
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD10.36%2 191
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.89%1 533
