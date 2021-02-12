American Airlines : White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major
U.S. airlines, including American Airlines, Southwest
Airlines and United Airlines, met virtually with
the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid
airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on
domestic air travel.
"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused
on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work
together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our
nation toward recovery," Nick Calio, chief executive of the
Airlines for America industry group, said in a statement.
The White House, which declined to comment on the airline
meeting, has a separate interagency meeting scheduled for later
on Friday to discuss coronavirus issues and is not expected to
endorse requiring negative COVID-19 tests before flights at this
point, said people briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The airline CEO meeting with coronavirus response
coordinator Jeff Zients and other administration officials
involved in COVID-19 issues came after airlines, aviation unions
and other industry groups strongly objected to the possibility
of requiring COVID-19 testing before boarding domestic flights.
Reuters reported on Thursday that it did not appear the
administration would move forward with requiring domestic
testing at this point, but stressed officials could revisit the
idea if conditions changed.
One idea that has been under serious consideration within
the Biden administration is for the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) to issue recommendations advising against
travel to specific areas of the United States with high COVID-19
caseloads, but the travel recommendations would not be binding,
officials said.
The CDC said last month said the Biden administration was
actively looking at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to U.S.
domestic flights. The CDC on Jan. 26 began requiring negative
COVID-19 tests or evidence of recovery from the disease from
nearly all U.S.-bound international passengers age 2 and older.
