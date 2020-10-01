American Airlines : White House stimulus proposal goes over $1.5 trln with $20 bln for airlines

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has proposed
including a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered
airline industry in a new stimulus proposal to House Democrats
worth over $1.5 trillion, White House chief of staff Mark
Meadows said on Wednesday.
"There's $20 billion in the most recent proposal for the
airlines that would give them a six month extension," Meadows
told reporters aboard Air Force One, noting that the industry
was in urgent need of support.
American Airlines and United Airlines, two
of the largest U.S. carriers, said they were beginning furloughs
of over 32,000 workers on Thursday as hopes faded for a
last-minute bailout from Washington. U.S. airlines have been
pleading for another $25 billion in payroll support to protect
jobs for a further six months after the current package, which
banned furloughs, expired at midnight EDT.
Coronavirus relief talks between the White House and House
Democrats had stalled in large part over the price tag, with
Democrats seeking $2.2 trillion and the White House staying firm
at $1.5 trillion.
Meadows declined to provide the total value of the White
House's latest proposal but said the figure is "certainly above
the $1.5 trillion that has been articulated to date."
"As you get above $1.5 trillion, it gets extremely
difficult to justify based on the facts," he cautioned,
explicitly stating that $2 trillion was too much. "If it starts
with a 2, it's going to be a real problem," he added.
Speaking on a flight to Washington from the swing state of
Minnesota where U.S. President Donald Trump had headlined a
rally ahead of presidential elections in November, Meadows said
he was hopeful talks will continue with Democrats on Thursday.
Meadows also told reporters that a stop-gap spending bill
approved by the Republican-controlled Senate and the
Democratically-led House to fund the government through December
11 had been received by the White House. Trump has signed the
bill.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Raju Gopalakrishnan)