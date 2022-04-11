American Airlines : and OSU-Tulsa host Girls in Aviation Day

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa (OSU) joined together to host the first Girls in Aviation Day this past weekend. Held at American Airlines Hangar 80, located at the airline's Base Maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Women in Aviation International event focuses on introducing young girls to the exciting field of aviation, educating them on career opportunities and bringing awareness to the many diverse fields within the industry - all areas American is keenly focused on.

"American Airlines has so many great opportunities to offer the next generation of aviation professionals," said Stacey Brown, Director of Aircraft Overhaul at Tulsa. "It's important we capture these young women early so they can see first-hand the many career opportunities that await them. The City of Tulsa has long played a critical role in American's success, and we're excited to connect with these impressive and aspiring aviation professionals from this important community."

More than 100 Tulsa-area girls attended the inaugural event and had the opportunity to hear from aviation leaders, including Brown, who reflected on why it's important to her that she be involved in such events.

"It's an opportunity to give back," she said. "I didn't have any role models when I was looking at career options, so I really enjoy giving these girls a chance to hear what a great career this could be."

The girls had a chance to engage in hands-on learning about aviation including piloting, the physics of flight, flight safety, aviation medicine and air traffic control. Addison Gravely, a 9-year-old Tulsa native, dreams of being a pilot and even inspired her dad to get his own pilot's license.

"My favorite part of the event is getting to learn about all the different parts of aviation and seeing the different types of planes," Addison said.

[Link] During the event, attendees had the opportunity to tour and learn about different types of aircraft. [Link] More than 100 young women attended the Girls in Aviation Day event to learn about the exciting field of aviation. [Link] Girls had the chance to engage in hands-on learning about aviation including piloting, the physics of flight, flight safety, aviation medicine and air traffic control.

Taylor Jackson, a Planning Supervisor at American's Tulsa facility, emphasizes why it's important girls like Addison feel encouraged and supported to explore a career in aviation.

"As women, we often look at aviation and think that it's a male-dominated industry, it's not attainable," Jackson said. "Events like this show young girls that a career in aviation is not only attainable, but they also get to talk to and interact with other female aviation leaders who they can relate to. I personally get involved because I want to inspire younger people, especially younger girls, to enter the field and become leaders."

American is proud to partner with OSU-Tulsa to continue creating awareness about careers in aviation and inspire the next generation of female leaders in aviation.

"These types of events are so important because they help show young girls all the things that they can do with a career in aviation," said Emma Keller, Graduate Assistant at OSU-Tulsa Aviation. "We were so excited to partner with American Airlines this year and look forward to growing this event to reach more young girls in the years to come."

