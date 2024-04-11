FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 25.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.