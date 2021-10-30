Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather

10/30/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Saturday it has canceled more than 1,400 flights over the weekend due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather.

The U.S. airline said it canceled 551 flights on Saturday, 480 flights on Sunday, in addition to 376 flights canceled on Friday. FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said American had also delayed more than 1,000 flights since Friday.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airline said in a statement.

The company said it expected to get through this period of irregular operations soon.

Heading towards the busy holiday travel season, carriers are working to hire more employees.

American Airlines said it is increasing its staffing across all operations, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave and more than 600 newly hired flight attendants coming on board by the end of December.

Southwest also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Southwest canceled nearly 2,400 flights over a three-day period, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
10/30American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather
RE
10/30American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather
RE
10/29JetBlue Airways Moving Most Flights at New York's LaGuardia Airport to Terminal B From ..
MT
10/29State Department says Russia approves U.S. airline overflights
RE
10/28American Airlines Publishes Latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
10/28Air Canada Says To Support Development of Sustainable Fuel and Decarbonization Technolo..
MT
10/27White House signals flexibility over Dec. 8 vaccine deadline
RE
10/27Affirm Holdings Working With American Airlines to Offer Flexibility in Purchasing, Payi..
MT
10/26Raytheon warns of worker losses due to vaccine mandate
RE
10/26Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 477 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 432 M 12 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,20 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.21.75%12 432
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.1.44%27 986
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD40.02%4 873
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-7.38%3 116
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.51.19%2 124
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-13.04%1 741