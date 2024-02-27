Feb 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines is closing in on an order for about 100 narrowbody jets split between Airbus SE and Boeing, with the European planemaker likely to secure the larger part of the commitment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the talks. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.52 USD
|+1.60%
|+5.41%
|+12.77%
|09:23pm
|American Airlines closes in on jet order tilted toward Airbus, Bloomberg reports
|RE
|12:41am
|Chinese airlines can boost US flights to 50 per week, US says
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|201.1 USD
|+0.29%
|-1.29%
|122B
|148 EUR
|+0.45%
|+2.10%
|126B
|15.52 USD
|+1.54%
|+5.48%
|10B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+12.85%
|10B
|+18.96%
|20.38B
|+12.00%
|4.04B
|+9.45%
|1.72B
|+30.95%
|1.57B
|-9.10%
|1.35B
|+7.94%
|1.21B
|+3.67%
|1.15B
|-17.79%
|1.01B
|-21.75%
|853M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock American Airlines Group Inc. - Nasdaq
- News American Airlines Group Inc.
- American Airlines closes in on jet order tilted toward Airbus, Bloomberg reports