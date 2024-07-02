American has introduced several ways to make travel more convenient for AAdvantage® members, with more to come by the end of 2024.

Members can now purchase Wi-Fi sessions using AAdvantage® miles on select aircraft.

Later this year, select AAdvantage® status members will be able to redeem miles for Flagship® First Dining access.

Customers flying this summer are enjoying American's new amenity kit and bedding program on eligible routes.

American Airlines continues to deliver a more rewarding travel experience for AAdvantage® members through the introduction of several new ways to make travel even better for the airline's most loyal customers, on top of several enhancements already made to the onboard experience for all customers.

This summer and beyond, AAdvantage® members can enjoy enhanced travel - because life is better as an AAdvantage® member.

AAdvantage® is giving members more ways to use their miles. Already in 2024, American has introduced several ways to make travel better for all AAdvantage® members:

Members traveling on the airline's Viasat-equipped narrowbody aircraft can redeem miles for an inflight Wi-Fi session. This feature will expand to all Viasat-equipped widebody aircraft this fall.

Members can standby for free on an earlier flight when they make the request on the mobile app or through aa.com.

Members enjoy six more months to use Trip Credit than non-members when canceling travel online.

Members can cancel non-refundable Basic Economy tickets and receive a partial trip credit for a fee.

Members can purchase a Flagship® Lounge single visit pass for $150 or 15,000 miles.

Coming soon, members will earn rewards and use miles faster through more opportunities:

All members will earn miles for paying cash to upgrade their seat.

All members will be able to redeem miles for AAdvantage Events™ experiences .

. Select status members will be able to redeem miles for access to American's Flagship® First Dining lounge , ahead of eligible flights.

The airline launched its first-ever rotating collection of premium onboard amenities, new bedding and inflight dining menus earlier this summer in premium cabins on long haul and transcontinental flights, furthering the airline's commitment to creating an enjoyable customer experience.

Customers can experience elevated comfort in the air with new bedding, pillows and sleepwear that American created based off customer feedback and expectations, ensuring a restful journey for all. New dining options also give customers the opportunity to try diverse dishes inspired by popular American Airlines destinations worldwide.

Throughout the months ahead, American is continuing its installation of high-speed Wi-Fi on nearly 500 dual-class regional aircraft, bringing a consistent and connected inflight experience to even more customers by the end of 2025. Over 100 regional aircraft will be installed with high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of this year. American continues to offer high-speed Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other U.S. airline.