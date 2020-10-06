American Airlines : delays Boeing 737 MAX pilot training

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - American Airlines has
delayed plans to begin scheduling Boeing Co 737 MAX
training for its pilots in November, the Allied Pilots
Association said on Tuesday, as the grounded jet awaits
regulatory approval to return to the skies.
Boeing is seeking approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on a series of changes to the 737 MAX
following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that triggered the
aircraft's global grounding. The FAA has also yet to determine
new pilot training requirements for the jet.
Last month, American said its training plans could be
canceled if the 737 MAX was not recertified.
"We have not made any definitive plans regarding the 737 MAX
as the return to service timeline remains fluid," an American
Airlines spokeswoman said. "That’s why we recently adjusted the
pilot training scheduling process and will continue to do so
depending on when the MAX is recertified."
She said American Airlines remains in contact with the FAA
and Boeing on the recertification process, and continues to work
in close collaboration with the pilots union.
Attempting to start MAX training for pilots in November
seemed "a bit premature," as we said recently, said Dennis
Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which
represents American Airlines' pilots.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)