  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
12.81 USD   -0.93%
12/17Mesa says it will halt American Airlines flights, finalizing deal with United
RE
12/17Mesa airlines says its finalizing agreement with united airlines…
RE
12/17American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines
RE
American Airlines ending agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines

12/17/2022 | 08:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines said Saturday it will end its agreement with regional carrier Mesa Airlines to fly some regional routes after raising concerns about the Arizona-based carrier's performance.

American said its March schedule "will show significant reductions in Mesa flying and the final Mesa-operated flights for American will occur April 3." American said flights operated by Mesa will be backfilled by other regional carriers.

Mesa Airlines "has experienced various financial and operational difficulties this year. As a result, we have concerns about Mesa's ability to be a reliable partner for American going forward," the airline said in a memo explaining its decision, which was seen by Reuters.

Mesa's parent company Mesa Air Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
