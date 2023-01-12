Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:42:02 2023-01-12 am EST
16.12 USD   +5.08%
American Airlines forecasts higher fourth-quarter profit on strong demand

01/12/2023 | 07:23am EST
An American Airlines aircraft lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday forecast a higher fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for travel during the key holiday season, sending its shares up more than 3% in premarket trading.

U.S. carriers have benefited from strong consumer demand during the holiday season. Airlines were also able to mitigate some of the higher fuel and labor costs through higher ticket prices.

The carrier's update comes at a time when a worsening economic outlook coupled with high inflation has sparked concerns about consumer demand.

The company expects to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share between $1.12 and $1.17, compared with its prior guidance of $0.50 to $0.70.

American Airlines now expects revenue to rise between 16% and 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. It had earlier forecat growth of 11% to 13% in the quarter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 481 M - -
Net income 2022 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 969 M 9 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Average target price 15,97 $
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.20.60%9 969
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.83%21 357
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-1.05%5 223
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.11.10%2 485
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-9.26%2 361
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION2.03%1 695