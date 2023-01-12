American Airlines forecasts higher fourth-quarter profit on strong demand

U.S. carriers have benefited from strong consumer demand during the holiday season. Airlines were also able to mitigate some of the higher fuel and labor costs through higher ticket prices.

The carrier's update comes at a time when a worsening economic outlook coupled with high inflation has sparked concerns about consumer demand.

The company expects to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share between $1.12 and $1.17, compared with its prior guidance of $0.50 to $0.70.

American Airlines now expects revenue to rise between 16% and 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. It had earlier forecat growth of 11% to 13% in the quarter.

