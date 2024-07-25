American Airlines: heavy decline in profits in Q2

American Airlines reported sales of $14.33 billion for the 2nd quarter, up 2% year-on-year.



At the same time, operating expenses rose by 8.9% to $12.95 billion, resulting in net income of $717 million, almost halved compared to the previous year's 2nd quarter ($1,338 million).



Basic EPS was thus $1.09, compared to $2.05 a year earlier.



We did not meet our initial expectations due to our previous sales and distribution strategy, and an imbalance between domestic supply and demand", explained AA's CEO Robert.



"When we return to the revenue levels we know we can achieve, and combine that with our operational reliability and best-in-class cost management, we will unlock significant value," the executive continued.



The company estimates that its annual EPS should be between $0.70 and $1.30.





