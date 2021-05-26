Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : Relationships matter

05/26/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Each month, American Way features a column highlighting the unique perspective from an American Airlines team member - a way to connect the airline's customers with the people who care for them on life's journey. In the May issue, Flight Attendant Ankit Patel shares how his curious nature took him from growing up in India to experiencing different cultures from around the world.

My journey to becoming a flight attendant wasn't your typical path. But that's what I love about being a flight attendant - and importantly, what I love about this industry: There is no typical journey.

As a young kid growing up in India, I was always curious - curious about different cultures, food and people in general. Before my family and I immigrated to the United States when I was a teenager, I'd spend hours watching television shows about different people and locations across the world, all in an effort to better understand and learn from them. That's the basis of any good relationship.

My parents both worked in hotels as housekeepers seven days a week for more than 10 years to ensure my brother and I had food to eat, a bed to sleep in and a good education. Without question, they taught us the value of hard work, sacrifice and optimism. But beyond that, they made it clear that relationships matter - both at home and at work.

And key to those relationships, is a willingness to serve others, to put their needs above your own.

So, when I got the opportunity to interview to be a flight attendant, I knew I had to take it. Though I had worked for Piedmont Airlines, one of American's regional carriers, as an agent and loved the opportunity to help our customers, I knew I was best placed in the sky, learning from and caring for customers on board my flights.

Every trip, I get the chance to experience different cultures and meet people from all walks of life. I get to see them as they head to their wedding, new homes and vacations. I'm there as they return home from business trips and as they navigate life's challenges. When I'm away from home, my family and friends, this is what keeps me going - it's what excites me every time I board a flight.

At American, our business is connecting people wherever their journey takes them. It's my honor and privilege every flight to serve and learn from you. If we're ever on the same flight, please be sure to say hi.

Ankit Patel
Flight Attendant, DFW

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
