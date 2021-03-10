Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : Summer Travel Planning Starts With American's Time-Saving Travel Guidelines Tool

03/10/2021 | 12:02pm EST
  • New interactive map makes it easier to see travel guidelines.
  • Site upgrades help customers locate nearby COVID-19 test providers.
  • Book travel directly from the tool without having to toggle between websites.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Travel connects us to the people and places that matter most - but getting there doesn't have to be overwhelming. To help customers make informed decisions on where to travel and what to expect upon arrival, American has enhanced its travel planning tool, powered by Sherpa.

'Planning travel looks a bit different these days, which is why it's more important than ever to help customers prepare for travel with ease,' said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer. 'The enhancements to Sherpa's travel tool available on aa.com means customers can spend less time searching for travel guidelines and more time planning an unforgettable trip.'

The new interactive map highlights coronavirus (COVID-19) travel guidelines for popular destinations, including new destinations like Culican (CUL) in Mexico and long-standing destinations like Miami (MIA) and Austin, Texas (AUS). With one click customers can view quarantine, document or testing requirements, as well as book travel. Travelers can also subscribe to alerts for specific destinations they're interested in, and updates regarding testing or documentation requirements will be emailed in real time.

If a COVID-19 test is required, customers will see nearby locations where testing is offered to make their planning easier. This new enhancement is currently available for travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, with more countries coming soon.

American introduced this travel tool in September to ensure customers are prepared for the air with tools that help navigate the travel guidelines related to COVID-19. As the guidelines have evolved, so has the tool, including now being available in Spanish, Portuguese, French, French Canadian and Dutch.

The revamping arrives just in time to offer time-saving travel guidance when booking summer travel and taking advantage of one of the new routes as part of the new JetBlue alliance to places like Tel Aviv (TLV), Santiago, Chile (SCL) and Athens (ATH). Customers can also explore aa.com for low fares on travel to amazing destinations within the United States.

As customers are ready to return to the skies, American provides the resources they need to understand requirements for travel, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit Prepared for the Air to get started.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
