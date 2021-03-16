American Airlines : U.S. companies issue more fixed-rate debt as yields rise

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are opting to issue
bonds with fixed coupons rather than floating rates as the
spectre of a rapid rise in yields impels them to lock in their
costs of borrowing.
Refinitiv data showed U.S. companies have issued $456
billion through fixed-coupon bonds until March 15, a 12%
increase over the same period last year.
At the same time, they have borrowed just $77 billion
through floating-rate bonds in that period, a 33% decline.
In particular, the issuance of fixed-rate junk bonds, which
are issued by lower-rated companies, almost doubled this year to
$108.8 billion, the data showed.
American Airlines Group, Carnival Corp and
T-Mobile were the big issuers of high-yield bonds this
year.
"We are hearing that corporate issuers are pulling issuance
forward on the concern that interest rates are on the rise,"
said Jake Remley, a portfolio manager at Income Research +
Management in Boston.
"For high yield issuers, locking in attractively low fixed
coupons is especially important given that they have lower debt
coverage ratios," he said, referring to the possible risks if
these firms issued bonds at floating rates that eventually rose.
U.S. companies hardest hit during the pandemic have been
raising money aggressively over the past year by issuing bonds
to meet their working capital needs and repaying existing debt.
Analysts expect such borrowing to continue this year, until
economies recover materially.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury debt yields have
touched their highest levels in more than a year on continued
economic optimism and expectations of increased debt supply
after the approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus
package and rising inflation.
The surge in Treasury yields is likely to elevate the
borrowing costs of the issuers which pay floating rates, as
their interest payments move in line with benchmark yields.
"If inflation really spikes, the Fed may be compelled to
raise their short-term interest rate off 0%, which would be a
concern for those that issue floating rate debt," said Remley.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Chris Reese)