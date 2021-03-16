Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : U.S. companies issue more fixed-rate debt as yields rise

03/16/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are opting to issue bonds with fixed coupons rather than floating rates as the spectre of a rapid rise in yields impels them to lock in their costs of borrowing.

Refinitiv data showed U.S. companies have issued $456 billion through fixed-coupon bonds until March 15, a 12% increase over the same period last year.

At the same time, they have borrowed just $77 billion through floating-rate bonds in that period, a 33% decline.

In particular, the issuance of fixed-rate junk bonds, which are issued by lower-rated companies, almost doubled this year to $108.8 billion, the data showed.

American Airlines Group, Carnival Corp and T-Mobile were the big issuers of high-yield bonds this year.

"We are hearing that corporate issuers are pulling issuance forward on the concern that interest rates are on the rise," said Jake Remley, a portfolio manager at Income Research + Management in Boston.

"For high yield issuers, locking in attractively low fixed coupons is especially important given that they have lower debt coverage ratios," he said, referring to the possible risks if these firms issued bonds at floating rates that eventually rose.

U.S. companies hardest hit during the pandemic have been raising money aggressively over the past year by issuing bonds to meet their working capital needs and repaying existing debt. Analysts expect such borrowing to continue this year, until economies recover materially.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury debt yields have touched their highest levels in more than a year on continued economic optimism and expectations of increased debt supply after the approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package and rising inflation.

The surge in Treasury yields is likely to elevate the borrowing costs of the issuers which pay floating rates, as their interest payments move in line with benchmark yields.

"If inflation really spikes, the Fed may be compelled to raise their short-term interest rate off 0%, which would be a concern for those that issue floating rate debt," said Remley.

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.99% 24.645 Delayed Quote.59.61%
T-MOBILE US 1.55% 127.735 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:39pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. companies issue more fixed-rate debt as yields rise
RE
10:36aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts American Airlines Group's Price Targe..
MT
03/15Consumer Cos Up As Deal Activity, Airline Projections, Bode Well For Travel -..
DJ
03/15AMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. airlines see recovery 'with legs,' shares climb to pre..
RE
03/15U.S. airlines see recovery 'with legs,' shares climb to pre-pandemic levels
RE
03/13TRAVEL ALERT : Winter Storm To Hit Colorado Stations
PU
03/12GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A  : South American airlines brace for flight c..
RE
03/12STREET COLOR : Vaccinations, Reopenings Breathe Life Into Travel Industry, Wedbu..
MT
03/12STREET COLOR : January US Airline Passenger Traffic Down 63.3%, Worst Performanc..
MT
03/12U.S. PASSENGER AIRLINE TRAFFIC FELL : Usdot
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 050 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 446 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 101 M 16 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,63 $
Last Close Price 25,17 $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.59.61%16 101
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.33.23%36 681
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD35.36%4 642
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.05%4 341
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD33.99%2 643
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.21%1 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ