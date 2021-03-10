Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third government aid package

03/10/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Travelers reclaim luggage at Denver airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a new $14 billion payroll assistance package to U.S. airlines as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, the third round of government support to the struggling sector since March 2019.

With the latest six-month extension that will keep thousands of workers on payrolls through Sept 30, Congress has awarded U.S. airlines $54 billion for payroll costs since March 2020.

U.S. air passenger travel fell by 60% in 2020 to the lowest level since 1984, down more than 550 million passengers. U.S. passenger airlines are still collectively burning about $150 million daily, and the cash bleed is expected to continue through most of this year as demand remains depressed.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, praised the latest extension, saying it "is vital to have our employees on the job and ready to assist as our nation prepares to move forward from this crisis."

U.S. airline shares have gained around 16% over the past month as domestic travel trends improve amid vaccine rollouts.

The Transportation Security Administration screened over 1 million passengers on five of the first 10 days of March and analysts expect the numbers to increase heading into spring.

Some low-cost carriers focusing on domestic leisure travel are starting to hire again and say they could have managed without another bailout.

Overall U.S. airlines have benefited from taxpayer help more than rivals in neighboring regions like Canada, where the government has yet to extend an aid package for the industry, or in Latin America, where two large carriers filed for Chapter 11 protection due to COVID-19.

The U.S. government last year also extended $25 billion in low-cost loans to airlines. Of the payroll grants, U.S. Treasury required larger airlines to repay 30% and award the government warrants.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.86% 21.785 Delayed Quote.36.97%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.85% 53.89 Delayed Quote.23.54%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
03:18pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. extends $14 billion lifeline to airlines in third gove..
RE
02:26pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Applauds the Passage of the American Rescue Plan
PU
12:02pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Summer Travel Planning Starts With American's Time-Saving T..
PU
10:00aAmerican Airlines to Present at 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
GL
08:23aSTREET COLOR : American Airlines Again Raises Bond Offering to $10 Bln From $6.5..
MT
07:52aSTREET COLOR : American Airlines Raises Size of Junk-Bond Offering to $6.5 Billi..
MT
03/09AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Reaches Next Milestone in Construction Project at Los Angel..
PU
03/09AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Builds on Commitment to Sustainable Fuels with Kuehne+Nagel
PU
03/09KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL  : Kühne + Nagel, American Airlines Agree to Use 11..
MT
03/08Consumer Cos Climb As GameStop Spikes Again -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 944 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 446 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 817 M 13 817 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,06 $
Last Close Price 21,60 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.36.97%13 817
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.26.43%34 809
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY36.45%4 170
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD20.40%4 083
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD24.43%2 447
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.35.41%1 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ