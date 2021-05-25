American Airlines : U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike; weighs foreign changes

(Adds airline CEO comments, shares)
ARLINGTON, Va., May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines and
agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this
summer even as the government continues to debate whether to
allow more foreign travelers to visit.
Shares in American Airlines, United Airlines
and Delta Air Lines were sharply higher on Tuesday after
top executives said that the pace of a leisure travel recovery
was increasing.
"We've been very, very pleased with the pace of demand
recovery," Delta President Glen Hauenstein told an industry
conference. "Bookings have been better than expected."
As more Americans pass through airports, the Transportation
Security Administration (TSA) plans to hire another 1,000
officers by July 4, a peak U.S. travel period, after hiring
3,000 officers since Jan 1.
"We have already seen a sharp rise at the nation's airports
and will continue to experience steady increases throughout the
summer," Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye told a news
conference at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.
The TSA screened 1.86 million passengers on Sunday, the
highest daily total since March 2020.
United said it now expects its adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be positive in
the third quarter and trimmed its forecast for a decline in unit
revenue in the current quarter.
And American is seeing "encouraging signs" in business and
international travel, which have been hit hard during the
pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said.
The improvements come as more American become vaccinated,
companies prepare for workers to return to offices and travel,
and as more countries open their borders.
However, the United States continues to bar the entry of
nearly all non-U.S. citizens from most of Europe, South Africa,
India, China, Iran and Brazil, despite pressure from travel
groups to lift restrictions.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at
the press conference the government is "following the facts, the
data, the science in making the decision as to when business,
international travel actually can resume... This is something we
are evaluating each and every day."
The administration has held extensive meetings on the topic,
officials have told Reuters, but made no decisions.
Industry officials think Biden could lift restriction on the
United Kingdom and Ireland as soon as early June. COVID-19 cases
in both countries have declined.
Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association,
told Reuters "the UK is the furthest along. Our belief is, if we
can open UK, the rest follows."
