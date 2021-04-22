Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : Vaccines put U.S. airlines on runway to recovery

04/22/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines passenger jet prepares to land in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday signaled slower cash burn and pointed to a rebound in summer bookings as accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations make more people confident about traveling again.

After nearly a year in the doldrums due to the pandemic, airlines are seeing light at the end of the tunnel with over 50% of the U.S. population having received one dose of the vaccine.

"March was clearly a significant improvement over January and February and guidance is for continued improvement into the June quarter and the summer beyond it," Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said.

Southwest forecast second-quarter average daily core cash burn between $2 million and $4 million, compared with about $13 million per day in the prior quarter.

American said average daily cash burn slowed to $4 million in March, while its overall average daily cash burn rate was about $27 million in the first quarter.

Southwest said it expects second-quarter capacity to rise about 90% from a year earlier, while American sees capacity to be down between 20% and 25% compared with 2019, slowing from a 35% fall in the previous quarter.

Southwest shares rose 1.7%, while American Airlines stock was marginally down.

American has a bigger exposure to international travel, which is not expected to rebound soon as most borders remained closed, analysts have said.

"I know (the Biden administration) understands the importance of restoring international travel to the economy," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said.

"We all need to go look at this in a risk-based way. No one wants to rush for certain, and no one's pushing that either."

Southwest is recalling some furloughed pilots and flight attendants, while American plans to do it later this year to prepare for 2022.

Meanwhile, operating revenue at the companies fell more than 50%, slower than the about 65% fall in the fourth quarter.

Alaska Air Group also forecast improving cash flow from operations after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:48pBoeing still working on fix for 106 grounded 737 MAX planes -U.S. FAA
RE
12:36pS&P 500, Dow subdued as COVID-19 cases rise globally
RE
12:29pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Vaccines put U.S. airlines on runway to recovery
RE
12:10pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : US aid lifts Southwest to Q1 profit, American loses $1.25B
AQ
09:35aJob data is much better than expected
08:48aJETBLUE AIRWAYS  : - Enabled by Its Northeast Alliance with American, Announces ..
AQ
07:50aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : posts $1.25 billion loss, delays new jets
AQ
07:48aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Q1 Net Loss Narrows YOY, Revenue Falls
MT
07:16aAmerican Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up
RE
07:09aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 587 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 300 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 440 M 13 440 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,64 $
Last Close Price 21,01 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.33.23%13 030
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.33.10%35 389
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD40.19%4 816
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.53%3 738
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD22.29%2 416
VIETNAM AIRLINES10.25%1 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ