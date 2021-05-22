American Airlines : ¡Vamos a España! American Airlines is Ready to Connect Leisure Travelers with Spain on June 7

Log in
05/22/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - Customers planning their summer getaways now have an additional European option to consider. Yesterday, the Spanish government announced it would welcome fully vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. When leisure travel is permitted, American Airlines will be ready to connect leisure customers in the United States with Spain. The carrier already operates daily flights to Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD) and will add two additional flights to MAD this summer, home to American's Atlantic Joint Business partner, Iberia.

  • Spain opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors beginning June 7
  • American currently offers daily flights to Barcelona from Miami and Madrid from Dallas-Fort Worth
  • Additional flights to Madrid are scheduled to begin June 17 from Miami and New York's JFK
  • Proof of vaccination will be required for visitors

'American is eager to once again connect leisure customers with Spain,' said Brian Znotins, American's Vice President of Network Planning. 'Whether they want to stroll through the Plaza del Sol and take in the excitement of the Spanish capital or relax on a sunny Barcelona beach, American is ready to take them on their journeys.'

American currently operates daily flights to BCN from Miami (MIA) and to MAD from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Beginning June 17, customers will have two additional options to the sun and fun of Spain when daily Boeing 777-200 service to MAD begins from MIA and New York (JFK). Tickets can be purchased on aa.com.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 17:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
