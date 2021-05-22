American Airlines : ¡Vamos a España! American Airlines is Ready to Connect Leisure Travelers with Spain on June 7

FORT WORTH, Texas - Customers planning their summer getaways now have an additional European option to consider. Yesterday, the Spanish government announced it would welcome fully vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. When leisure travel is permitted, American Airlines will be ready to connect leisure customers in the United States with Spain. The carrier already operates daily flights to Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD) and will add two additional flights to MAD this summer, home to American's Atlantic Joint Business partner, Iberia.

'American is eager to once again connect leisure customers with Spain,' said Brian Znotins, American's Vice President of Network Planning. 'Whether they want to stroll through the Plaza del Sol and take in the excitement of the Spanish capital or relax on a sunny Barcelona beach, American is ready to take them on their journeys.'

American currently operates daily flights to BCN from Miami (MIA) and to MAD from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Beginning June 17, customers will have two additional options to the sun and fun of Spain when daily Boeing 777-200 service to MAD begins from MIA and New York (JFK). Tickets can be purchased on aa.com.

