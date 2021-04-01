Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : strongly opposes Texas voting restriction bill

04/01/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Thursday that it strongly opposes legislation passed by the Texas state Senate to limit voting access.

"We must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote," the Texas-based airline said in a statement.

The legislation, which the state Senate passed early on Thursday and is now set to come before the state House of Representatives, would eliminate drive-through voting, limit polling site hours and give partisan poll watchers more autonomy.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Joseph Ax and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
