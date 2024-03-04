American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft
The orders also include options and purchase rights for a further 193 aircraft.
These orders are part of American's ongoing investment to increase premium seating on its narrow-body and regional fleets, and to support the long-term strength of the airline's domestic and international short-haul network.
With this announcement, American Airlines brings its backlog to 440 aircraft.
