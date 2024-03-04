American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft

American Airlines today announced orders for 260 new aircraft, including 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10 and 90 Embraer E175.



The orders also include options and purchase rights for a further 193 aircraft.



These orders are part of American's ongoing investment to increase premium seating on its narrow-body and regional fleets, and to support the long-term strength of the airline's domestic and international short-haul network.



With this announcement, American Airlines brings its backlog to 440 aircraft.



