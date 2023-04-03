Advanced search
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14:38 2023-04-03 pm EDT
14.44 USD   -2.14%
12:05pAmerican Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
RE
11:42aAmerican Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - Union memo
RE
09:56aWall Street mixed as inflation concerns resurface, energy stocks jump
RE
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

04/03/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in principle with the company on a new contract, according to a pilot union memo seen by Reuters.

In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense" negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table, discussed, negotiated, and costed."

The union, which represents over 13,000 pilots at the Texas-based carrier, said the company has committed to "match" industry-leading compensation for pilots and provide resources to improve the quality of life and work rules.

American pilots, who received their last pay increase in 2019, have been protesting for a new contract. The APA is holding a strike authorization vote this month to put pressure on the company to fast-track the contract negotiations.

Both American Airlines and United Airlines have promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots.

They are now facing calls from their unions to deliver on that promise after pilots at rival Delta Air Lines ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.

"Every day that passes is a day our pilots labor under a sub-standard agreement that is problematic to both our careers and the certainty of American Airlines' operation," the APA said.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom has said the company is prepared to match the pay rates and profit-sharing formula that Delta has provided in its new pilot contract. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.17% 14.435 Delayed Quote.15.96%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.12% 34.525 Delayed Quote.6.27%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.97% 43.36 Delayed Quote.17.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 203 M - -
Net income 2023 1 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 629 M 9 629 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,75 $
Average target price 17,97 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.15.96%9 629
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-3.36%19 338
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD11.12%5 781
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-15.84%2 158
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-4.19%2 146
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION1.75%1 684
