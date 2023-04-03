American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

CHICAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines
are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in
principle with the company on a new contract, according to a
pilot union memo seen by Reuters.
In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense"
negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every
aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table,
discussed, negotiated, and costed."
The union, which represents over 13,000 pilots at the
Texas-based carrier, said the company has committed to "match"
industry-leading compensation for pilots and provide resources
to improve the quality of life and work rules.
American pilots, who received their last pay increase in
2019, have been protesting for a new contract. The APA is
holding a strike authorization vote this month to put pressure
on the company to fast-track the contract negotiations.
Both American Airlines and United Airlines have
promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots.
They are now facing calls from their unions to deliver on
that promise after pilots at rival Delta Air Lines
ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in
cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.
"Every day that passes is a day our pilots labor under a
sub-standard agreement that is problematic to both our careers
and the certainty of American Airlines' operation," the APA
said.
American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom has said the
company is prepared to match the pay rates and profit-sharing
formula that Delta has provided in its new pilot contract.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)