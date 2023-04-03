American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

CHICAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in principle with the company on a new contract, according to a pilot union memo seen by Reuters.

In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense" negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table, discussed, negotiated, and costed."

The union, which represents over 13,000 pilots at the Texas-based carrier, said the company has committed to "match" industry-leading compensation for pilots and provide resources to improve the quality of life and work rules.

American pilots, who received their last pay increase in 2019, have been protesting for a new contract. The APA is holding a strike authorization vote this month to put pressure on the company to fast-track the contract negotiations.

Both American Airlines and United Airlines have promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots.

They are now facing calls from their unions to deliver on that promise after pilots at rival Delta Air Lines ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.

"Every day that passes is a day our pilots labor under a sub-standard agreement that is problematic to both our careers and the certainty of American Airlines' operation," the APA said.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom has said the company is prepared to match the pay rates and profit-sharing formula that Delta has provided in its new pilot contract. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)