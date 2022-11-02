Advanced search
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-11-02 pm EDT
13.94 USD   -1.24%
American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal

11/02/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
(Reuters) - American Airlines pilots' union on Wednesday said its board of directors has rejected a draft agreement that offered a 19% pay hike over two years, as the proposal failed to garner enough votes.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand.

The APA in a tweet on Wednesday said the proposed agreement received 15 votes, with just five in its favour.

The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024.

American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
