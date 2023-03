March 9 (Reuters) - The union representing American Airlines pilots said on Thursday it will hold a strike authorization vote in April, as it seeks to make gains on salary and working conditions.

The vote, which will conclude on April 30, comes after Delta Air Lines pilots ratified a new contract earlier this month that includes $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Chris Reese)